A video of a man who moved into his house under construction has gained huge traction on the net

The man, who owns cars, parked into his unfinished house and displayed the exterior of his property

While some people urged him to sell one car and use the proceeds to complete his building, others congratulated the man

A man has announced on TikTok that he has parked into his uncompleted building.

The man disclosed this by sharing a video of his unfinished building project and giving a reason for his action.

He moved in with his cars. Photo Credit: @steync

Source: TikTok

According to the man, @steync, he moved into his unfinished house to avoid paying ridiculous rent amounts.

Words layered on his TikTok video read:

"POV: You moved into your unfinished house to avoid the ridiculous amounts of rent."

The clip gave a brief tour of his house's exterior, showing the unplastered walls and clay-cloured soil.

He noted that one can earn a living from home thanks to the internet.

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail video of man's uncompleted building

frankchijiokepius said:

"Congratulations 🎊 Sir slowly buh surely ignore all Negative comments you Own no one explanation why you had to keep your two cars..... Is of no public concern😙 live your life & please no Man!!"

Just call me Castello said:

"This house is habitable, technically it is finished."

Milly Khisa said:

"Hi stranger, this is exactly what I'm planning to do latest January 2025. This is so encouraging. congratulations."

Life_Mo said:

"I'm a building designer, your house is so beautiful, modern and well built... Congratulations and MAY the Lord strengthen you o kgone go e fetsa... Stay Blessed."

patm14 said:

"Clapping for others until it’s my turn ..Good job …looking forward to this for my family to."

I AM 🦍> I WAS 🦧 said:

"Why not sell one car and use the money finish ur haz."

sanieprecious said:

"How cn I congratulate u a million times 🥰🥰🥰congratulations stranger."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man residing in an uncompleted building had furnished his room.

Man moves into his uncompleted building

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had parked into his uncompleted building without ceilings and windows.

He asked people to congratulate him and not consider that the house was still unfinished and without ceilings. All his windows do not have casement and netting, they were also still open. He joked that the open spaces would give him fresh air.

Though he had already done a German floor, the surfaces were still rough. He, @chinatailor1, showed where he would use as his temporary bathroom and bedroom. Many people praised him and said it would be better for him to move in and use his next rent to continue the construction.

Source: Legit.ng