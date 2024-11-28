A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after showing off her husband's new house

In a heartwarming video, the happy lady showed off the interior and exterior of the house and congratulated herself

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app did not hesitate to applaud the couple's hard work

A Nigerian lady's reaction to her husband's new house has captured the hearts of many on social media.

The lady's excitement was evident as she took her followers on a tour of the property, showing its impressive interior and exterior.

Nigerian lady flaunts her man's house Photo credit: @aduke_234/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady flaunts design of new building

In the video shared on TikTok by @aduke_234, the lady offered a glimpse into their latest achievement.

Her joy was evident as she congratulated herself and her husband on their hard work and efforts.

"God did. Congratulations to my man. Alhamdulillah," the video's caption read.

Reactions as couple flaunts new building

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the inspiring video.

@Notification said:

"Congrats your brother nko he dey do bricklayer."

@SURVEYORIB stated:

"As everything new like this make him try find new girl too."

@🅰️J🅰️🆔l said:

"Nah girl wey calm down go enjoy forever."

@ADEIFE said:

"I pray for my man soon. I want God to bless him congrats."

@Demilade reacted:

"Why be say na only man Dey build house, woman no Dey build house?? Man dey try oooo ajeh no be lie."

@missionBan boi said:

"Just keep praying problem wey go make your man sell his properties won't happen to him people know they like good good things zero panic on them be wise."

@state09 said:

"Big congrats my brr more to come. I no know you ooo but am happy for you."

@Mar Vel added:

"Nah waiting I like to dey see be this no be by spraying for club I pray this for my self."

Watch the video below:

