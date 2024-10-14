A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the stark contrast between the interior and exterior of his house

The exterior looked like it was an just an ugly uncompleted building which was yet to be plastered

However, a peek into the interior design of the house showed a well furnished house with air conditioner

A Nigerian man has left social media users stunned after showing off the design of his house.

In a video, he revealed the surprising disparity between his residence's exterior and interior which was well-furnished.

Man shows off design of house

The exterior, resembling an unfinished building with exposed brickwork, was nothing compared to the stunning interior.

A sleek, air-conditioned space boasting fine furnishings and taste, defied all expectations.

The video posted by @youractechnician went viral with viewers praising the homeowner's cunning strategy, citing potential benefits such as enhanced security and reduced unwanted attention.

"Do not judge a book by it's cover," the video's caption read.

Reactions trail video of man's house

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@PAUL DE LAST BORN said:

"Life no hard oo na me dey find duplex."

@D rock said:

"Na inverter be this abi normal ac, cos inverter day suppose write am for him body."

@Sinzu said:

"Omo no add to my anger o."

@perpetual said:

"No peace for EFCC."

@KINGSLEY said:

"Them loose your Ac machine before the day them loose mine I confirm say them get professional achievers."

@Tristar stated:

"Bro snake Dey pass from AC ooo , that place you put the AC is not good."

@Day Break Blessings said:

"Omo naso I wan take go do my uncompleted building oo, I don tire for insult for landlady hand. High star my bro."

@benita199 reacted:

"I will not judge a book by it’s cover, I will judge the cover with a book."

@Crissnow said:

"Be like nah this thing I go do oh! Small small we go tidy outside."

Watch the video below:

Man shows off interior of batcher house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a portable house built with zinc amazed some netizens when the interiors were shown online.

The inside did not look anything like the outside, as it was tiled and had other decorations that made it attractive to live in.

