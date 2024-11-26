A young Nigerian man gifted the engineer in charge of his house N1 million as appreciation for his hard work

In a video, the excited man showed off the transformation of his house from the starting point till it was completed

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok did not hesitate to congratulate him in the comments section

A young Nigerian man recently expressed his gratitude to the engineer responsible for building his dream home.

The man, who was clearly thrilled with the final result, decided to show his appreciation in a meaningful way.

Source: TikTok

House owner gifts engineer N1 million

The kind man, identified as @investorcanty1 on TikTok, shared a heartwarming video showing the transformation of his house from the foundation stage to its completion.

The video also featured the engineer holding a large cheque plaque with a generous gift of N1 million, confirming the homeowner's gratitude for the engineer's hard work.

"Just congrats. Plus 1," the video's caption read.

Reactions as man flaunts new house

Netizens on TikTok quickly jumped to the comments section to offer congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

Many praised the engineer's exceptional work, while others commended the homeowner for showing appreciation for the engineer's efforts.

@OfficialAutograce130 said:

"Why you come add pristine hotel join. Congratulations bros."

@₭ł₦₲_₴ⱠɆɎ said:

"Congratulations. I tap from your blessing."

@ARTHUR said:

"Congratulations my brother more keys."

@bullion said:

"Since 40 years my papa never finish 1 bedroom flat."

@Preskilla said:

"Dad’s been working on ours for the past 23 years."

@Adjoa said:

"Soo proud of my self I started mine 10am and completed it 10pm that very day. I no go gree anybody."

@okosisi said:

"Since 2019, I have been on mine and have spent roughly 200m still going.but u see this year? I will be done in Jesus name."

Watch the video below:

