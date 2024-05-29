A young man whose house was still uncompleted showed off the building and said he was packing in

The man told people how he planned to convert some of the unfinished spaces into a bathroom and bedroom

Young Nigerians who saw his house without windows praised his efforts for trying to become a landlord

A young Nigerian man who has been able to roof his house and plaster the interior has made a video.

He asked people to congratulate him and not consider that the house was still unfinished and without ceilings.

The man's home walls were plastered, but there were no ceilings. Photo source: @chinatailor1

Man built house, yet to fix ceilings

All his windows do not have casement and netting, they were also still open. He joked that the open spaces would give him fresh air.

Though he had already done a German floor, the surfaces were still rough. He (@chinatailor1) showed where he would use as his temporary bathroom and bedroom.

Many people praised him and said it would be better for him to move in and use his next rent to continue the construction.

AUDREY URIEL said:

"Congrats, na small small, that N500k for rent next year go arrange one bathroom sure."

DANNY&ADA said:

"Congratulations 8m done go down like this, people no go understand."

Thompson Bliss said:

"Omo e no easy oo who no go no know. Big congrats bro."

Succy said:

"Just arrange 1 room, and package your self from there."

Josh said:

"Congrat..you try guy even me never reach like this."

Stephen jesurobo joseph said:

"E choke? Who no go no go know. congrats."

wirerecords said:

"Congratulations bro e know easy to reach here self."

Cyril Osato Ibhafidon said:

"Bros u too try. congratulations..just dey do am for inside."

Nick fashion said:

"Congratulations God will complete for you soon."

Dreamview Interior Ent said:

"God will complete am my Brother....a big congrats."

Young man built house

