A Nigerian mother has shared a hilarious video of her triplet children disturbing her at home with much noise

In the funny video, the woman complained bitterly over the noise and invited the 'holy ghost' to help her care for them

A Nigerian mother's desperate cry for help in managing her triplet children has left social media users in stitches.

The exhausted mother, clearly at her wit's end, was captured on video invoking the holy ghost to intervene and restore order to her household.

Mum of triplets calls on holy ghost Photo credit: @steph_triplet/TikTok.

Mum invites 'holy ghost' to calm triplets

The hilarious clip, shared by the mother on TikTok via the handle @stephtriplet, showed the triplet children creating a ruckus in the background, prompting their mother to call upon a higher power for assistance.

In a funny display of desperation, the mother prayed for the holy ghost to descend upon her children, bringing with it an atmosphere of calm and quiet.

In her words:

"The noise is too much for me alone. Holy ghost move in this room. Let the holy ghost visit this triplet right now. Let there be silence and quietness in this room. I want quietness here. What's happening here?"

Reactions as mum laments over triplet children

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Nombu said:

"Father God, let me have that noise in my house, in Jesus Name."

@naudi_gurl said:

"The one crying looked at them like so yall just gone let her tell us what to do."

@STARSITA stated:

"This is my first time seeing triplet girls and their so beautiful."

@~liz-zy said:

"The third one crying was like why una stop na una dey fear her."

@Nurse Next Door said:

"In the last baby voice, wetin we do now,wey you dey invite holyghost mummy."

@Marion Okumu said:

"Holy Ghost moved to the room. The last baby is under the anointing. The first one is in shock. The second one is unmoved. Kiloshele."

@atouchofdivine said:

"The faces tell us everything we need to know about them when they grow up."

@Smiley said:

"Ooooh what a blessing, may God protect them in Jesus name."

@YhWhsFavourite said:

"The way I keep reminding God I need triplets or quadruples. Send that blessing to me."

@user7174402532423 said:

"The power of the holy ghost will locate the voice of little angels so no silence actually more sound."

@Zena yan stated:

"From on triplet mom to another. You’re doing great. They are adorable."

@folorunsodide_1 said:

"I’m saving this video to show them when they grow up, see what your mama did. That first one though, be like “who you shouting at Ma?”

@QUEEN_ZALI reacted:

"The last one is trying to explain everything to you so please kindly listen to her."

@Hadjar Neneh added:

"The middle child love food she's be like I don't need your isshh, my sister to the right like to argue so yall be arguing about the holy ghost. My other sister don't like wahala let me be quiet."

