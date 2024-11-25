A young man has announced graduating from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) with a first class in chemical engineering

The UNIBEN graduate opened up about his upbringing, saying it was tough and that he attended a less-staffed and under-resourced public school

The youth recalled dealing with depression in his 200-300 level and falling severely ill in his final year

A Nigerian youth, Miracle Jude, has celebrated completing his undergraduate program at the University of Benin (UNIBEN) with a 4.74 CGPA.

In a LinkedIn post, Miracle shared his inspiring story and sent a message of hope to anyone facing challenges.

Miracle Jude said he was severely ill in his final year at UNIBEN. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Miracle Jude

Miracle attended an understaffed school

Reminiscing on his journey, Miracle, who bagged a first class in chemical engineering, said he would have laughed uncontrollably if someone had told him eight years ago he would have a first class.

The young man said growing up was tough because, due to financial constraints, he attended an under-resourced and understaffed public school.

Miracle recalled working after school hours to raise money for his textbooks in secondary school as his dad had lost his job. In his words:

"...Growing up, life was tough. Coming from a less-staffed, under-resourced public school, due to financial constraint, I lacked even an average teacher, let alone an experienced science teacher.

"My often repeated saying while teaching and encouraging younger students, "No teacher literally taught me further mathematics," is no exaggeration.

"I had no guidance in calculus or related science subjects.

"As my WASSCE and JAMB drew closer, the fear of not being able to afford further education weighed heavily on me. The situation became even more challenging when my dad lost his job while I was still in secondary school.

"However, driven by a passion for education,I had to work after school hours, saved most funds I earned then just to buy textbooks..."

Miracle was depressed at UNIBEN

Speaking further, Miracle said he battled depression and was severely ill at UNIBEN.

"University life was no easier. From being Depressed during my 200/300-level year due to several lost opportunities and lack of finances to becoming severely ill in my final year due to intense pressure."

He highlighted some of his academic achievements, saying that every struggle shaped him into what he is today. Miracle attributed his success to God and his support system.

People celebrate the UNIBEN graduate

Confidence Mgbeordinma said:

"Congratulations my leader.

"Your impact is exceptional 👏."

Faith T. G. said:

"Amazing! Congratulations 👏🏻🎉 And I see no more disadvantages - welcome to the profession! If you need a mentor to further support your career goals, you got me!"

Covenant Harry said:

"Congratulations 🎉 brother, wishing you more wins, greater heights ahead."

Uloma Lilian Okorie said:

"Congratulations nwannem. Your name says it all. "Miracle", the Lord refused to let go of you for He crowned you with his divine wisdom and understanding all through. So never let go of Him. Keep soaring high. Grace gat you. Cheers 🥂 to more wins."

Ifeluche Ishie said:

"This is so commendable and inspiring, Congratulations!! 👏 "

Abubakar Murtala said:

"This is awesomely lovely and keep the success moving my brother. Cheers & Congratulations."

