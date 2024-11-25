A chemical engineering first-class graduate shared how he could not afford to attend university

The recent University of Benin graduate inspired others as he detailed how he graduated after seven years of hard work

Many who came across the post congratulated the young man on his achievements and educational feat

A chemical engineering graduate of the University of Benin shared his story after bagging a first-class degree.

The young man said that, in 2015, going to university was only a dream he could not afford.

In a post on X by @hypedjoe, the young man noted that he was able to begin his university education in 2017.

After seven years of hard work and perseverance, the young man graduated with a first class in chemical engineering.

His words:

“In 2015, attending Uni was an unaffordable dream for me. By 2017, I was testifying because I could afford it. After 7 yrs of hard work and perseverance, I now have a first class degree in Chemical Engineering!!! Thank God for everything. The work continues…”

Reactions trail UNIBEN first class graduate’s inspiring story

Many who came across the post hailed the young man and celebrated his achievement with him.’

@dadynaz said:

"U deserve it my broda. Congratulations man. More heights."

@ela_keche said:

"Congratulations! Greater heights in Jesus Name."

@_majiri said:

"People wey deserve congratulations."

@ShakeySlowhand said:

Oya congratulations. Nobody will still hire you. If you like have first class, Twitter won’t hire you. Congrats though."

@iam_eio said:

"Who nor go, nor know. Congratsss once again man."

