CGPA of UNIBEN Student Who Grew Up in Ajegunle Trends Online, Photos Show Him in Graduation Outfit
- A Nigerian man has shared his excitement on social media after graduating from school with first class honours
- In a touching post, the resilient young man recounted growing up in Ajegunle and persevering against all odds
- Social media users who came across his post congratulated him on his academic feat in the comments section
A young Nigerian man's outstanding academic achievement at the University of Benin has impressed social media users.
The resilient individual, who defied all odds to graduate with first-class honours, shared his heartwarming story with the world, leaving many in awe of his determination.
Man from Ajegunle bags first class honours
In his post, the proud graduate, known as @nosa_inwe on X, shared photos of himself donning his graduation regalia, beaming with pride.
He recounted his humble beginnings in Ajegunle, a Lagos neighbourhood notorious for its tough living conditions.
Despite facing numerous challenges, including financial struggles and academic disruptions, the young man persevered and graduated with a CGPA of 4.55.
While sharing his story, he made it clear to his followers that the condition of a person's beginning doesn't define the end.
In his words:
"From Ajegunle to greatness! Despite challenges, ASUU strikes, & financial struggles, I persevered. Graduating top 1% @UNIBEN with a 4.55/5.0 CGPA, many leadership roles, & a passion for giving back. Proof that where you start doesn’t define your end!"
Reactions as man bags first class
Nigerians stormed the comments section to congratulate him on the huge feat.
Sheddy said:
"Congratulations bro."
Genevieve said:
"Congratulations."
Bamidele added:
"Congratulations."
PRO GM said:
"I just want to say a short prayer for everyone reading this. I pray that God guides your steps in these remaining months of 2024. May His wisdom lead you in every decision, and may you enter 2025 with clarity and purpose."
University of Ibadan graduate bags first class
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady celebrated as she graduated with a first-class degree from the University of Ibadan.
She shared photos and a video of herself on her convocation day, as she revealed that she studied Communication and Language Arts.
