A young Nigerian man's outstanding academic achievement at the University of Benin has impressed social media users.

The resilient individual, who defied all odds to graduate with first-class honours, shared his heartwarming story with the world, leaving many in awe of his determination.

Man from Ajegunle bags first class honours

In his post, the proud graduate, known as @nosa_inwe on X, shared photos of himself donning his graduation regalia, beaming with pride.

He recounted his humble beginnings in Ajegunle, a Lagos neighbourhood notorious for its tough living conditions.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including financial struggles and academic disruptions, the young man persevered and graduated with a CGPA of 4.55.

While sharing his story, he made it clear to his followers that the condition of a person's beginning doesn't define the end.

In his words:

"From Ajegunle to greatness! Despite challenges, ASUU strikes, & financial struggles, I persevered. Graduating top 1% @UNIBEN with a 4.55/5.0 CGPA, many leadership roles, & a passion for giving back. Proof that where you start doesn’t define your end!"

Reactions as man bags first class

Nigerians stormed the comments section to congratulate him on the huge feat.

