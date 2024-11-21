A lady who graduated from the University of Benin (UNIBEN) with a first class in plant biology and biotechnology needs urgent help

The UNIBEN graduate got a scholarship to do her master's in London but needs £1,131 (N2.4 million) to cover some important necessaries

She had faced several rejections and got many offers before finally landing the International Student House and London Metropolitan University Postgraduate Scholarship

Blessing Irabor, a first class UNIBEN graduate, has turned to social media for help after getting the International Student House and London Metropolitan University Postgraduate Scholarship for her master's study.

A LinkedIn user, Oluseun Ajayi, who appealed on the social networking platform for Blessing, displayed her school certificate.

Blessing Irabor got a London scholarship but needs to raise money for her visa and other expenses. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Oluseun Ajayi, Blessing Irabor

Blessing Irabor faced numerous scholarship rejections

Ajayi stated that Blessing's scholarship applications were rejected several times until she landed the London school's scholarship after receiving more than 12 offers. The scholarship fully covers her tuition and a return flight to London.

According to Ajayi, Blessing needs to make some essential expenses before she can accept the scholarship in January 2025. The expenses include a visa application fee of £490 (N1 million) and an immigration health surcharge, which costs £1,552 (N3.2 million).

Ajayi said Blessing has raised £3,369 (N7.1 million) so far and needs the remaining £1,131 (N2.4 million) by November. Ajayi wrote:

"Dear LinkedIn Community,

"Meet Blessing Irabor, a first-generation Nigerian student who graduated in the top 4.04% of her class with a First class degree in 2021.

"After facing several scholarship rejections and receiving more than 12 offers, she was awarded the International Student House and London Metropolitan University Postgraduate scholarship for an MA in Marketing. This award covers 100% of her tuition (£18,700) and a return flight to London.

"To accept her scholarship in January 2025, Blessing needs to raise £4,500 to cover her Visa Application Fee [£490], Immigration health surcharge[£1,552], and some essential expenses [£2,458] totalling £4,500. So far, she has raised £3,369 but must secure the remaining amount of £1,131 by November.

"Please support Blessing by donating to:

"🔰 UBA (Naira) Account: 2244922575 (Irabor Blessing).

"🔰 GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/6a0987a8.

"Your support can help her fulfil her vision of driving global entrepreneurship, contributing to economic development, and inspiring other first-generation students. Thank you for helping Blessing make a lasting impact!"

People offered Blessing Irabor kind thoughts

Felix Onwuka said:

"Wishing Blessing the best. Thank you Oluseun Ajayi PhD ANIVS RSV for this gesture. Hoping to hear that she got more than enough."

Jacinta Ijeoma said:

"Congratulations for the scholarship 👏 and I pray for financial support."

Alphonsus Ehigbochie said:

"Just connect her to people that matters like Tony elumelu straight he loves things like this."

Chekwube Uchea said:

"Getting a fully-funded scholarship isn’t easy. I sincerely hope and pray she gets the remaining amount before the deadline🙏🏼.

"I wish you all the best!❤️ Blessing Irabor.

"I’d repost for more visibility."

Smith Etareri Evivie said:

"Very impressive - from BSc to an MA! Will definitely support this. Thanks for sharing."

