A young Nigerian man displayed the big bucket of potatoes that he bought for N1,700 at a market in Bauchi State

He also shared how cheap meat and other items were, as he lamented the high cost of items in different parts of the country

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts and marvelled at the quantity of potatoes

A Nigerian man, Omojowo Gowon Ajosanmi, bought a big bucket of potatoes as he visited a market in Bauchi State.

He said he visited the Muda Lawal Central market in the Bauchi local government area with his roommate.

Sharing a video on his Facebook page, the man noted that things were way cheaper in the state than in parts of the country where sellers adjust their prices.

He also disclosed how his roommate’s friend got more meat for a cheaper rate because she spoke Hausa.

He said:

“My roommate and I bought this for #1,700 at the Muda Lawal Central market yesterday, Bauchi local government, Bauchi state. Things are way cheaper here. Yeah, I know they produce things here, we do too in the South, though not as much as they do here,

“We only chose to sell at high rates, especially Akure market women. We've bought cow meat #300 here I think about 7 or 8 pieces; my roommate’s friend who lives here and speaks Hausa fluently got hers higher in number compared with the one we got. Note: it is potatoes that fill the rubber no stone or any adjustment whatsoever.”

Reactions trail cheap potatoes at Bauchi market

Many who came across the footage marvelled at the price of the food items, and some said they wanted to buy them too.

@Mafolo Jnr said:

"Your oga don talk say make una turn farmer. So no bother to come house again egbon mhi."

Michael Olabode

"You should not blame sellers in Akure. It is what they buy they would sell. The cost of transportation from that local govt in Bauchi to Akure is what inflate prices of food cultivated in the north and sold in the South."

Ayomikun Mafolabomi said:

"Buy come for me ooo."

Folorunsho Adekunle said:

"Please can you help me Waybill to Owerri Imo State, I will pay for delivery."

Lady shares experience as Bauchi corps member

In a related story, a Nigerian lady posted to Bauchi state for her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program shared her experience.

She shared a video that captured her experience during her one-year stay, though she added that she never wanted to return to the state.

Many who came across the video shared similar experiences they had during their service year.

