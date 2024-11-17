A lady residing in the United Kingdom with her husband has shared her inspiring story and reflected on her life back in Nigeria

The lady, who paid her husband's tuition, narrated how she sponsored herself and eventually graduated from the Federal University of Technology in Akure

She opened up about becoming a project manager in charge of data centres across Nigeria and how she and her husband moved to the UK with just £100 (N210,193)

A Nigerian lady, Favour Oluwaseun Essiet, has reflected on her life back in Nigeria and how she moved to the UK with her husband.

In a LinkedIn post, Favours said she worked as a project manager overseeing data centres nationwide and also had contracts involving AutoCAD design work.

Favour Oluwaseun Essiet's story inspired people. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Favour Oluwaseun Essiet

Source: UGC

At that time, Favour said she earned N400k and became ambitious. She applied to Canada, but her application was rejected. She wrote:

"...Back in Nigeria, I worked as a Project Manager, overseeing data centers nationwide. I also had contracts involving AutoCAD design work for telecommunications projects, specifically for Fiber Optics installations across the country. My salary was N400,000, and though I felt fulfilled because it was a stable income in Nigeria, I knew there could be more opportunities if I went abroad. So, I initially applied to Canada, but my application was rejected."

Favour trained herself in school

Favour revealed she graduated from the Federal University of Technology in Akure with a second class lower degree in physics and saw herself through school by working tirelessly and not sleeping with any man. In her words:

"During those years, I worked tirelessly—selling products, doing househelp, and other vocational jobs to fund my education. From these earnings, I paid all my tuition for 5years without anyone support including father, I managed my expenses without sleeping with man for money or stealing. I wore secondhand clothes because I couldn’t afford new ones."

Favour paid her husband's tuition

Favour, who moved to the UK with her husband, narrated how she ignored naysayers warnings about finding a job and life overseas.

She said they moved to the UK with only £100 (N210,193) and had taken a loan to fund their relocation. She added that she began applying for jobs in Nigeria before moving to the UK.

She eventually paid off the loan they had taken and her husband's tuition.

"...Once in the UK, I worked hard, managed to pay my husband’s tuition, and repaid my loan with other monthly expenses in the UK as a lady.

"We arrived in the UK with only £100. No family or friends in the UK, and no support from back home—just faith that things would work out. I shared our situation with my new boss in the UK, and he advanced me part of my salary will be paid to rent a place which I got a place two days after arriving in the UK.

"Though many people told me it would be hard to get a house without a reference or having to pay six months’ rent upfront, I explained our situation to the landlord, and we were able to rent monthly without those extra barriers.#focus

"Before the year ended in the UK, my husband’s tuition and the loan we took were fully paid off, all without having to sell any of our belongings. No matter how challenging things seem, don’t look down on yourself..."

Favour Oluwaseun Essiet's story inspired people

Muritala Umar said:

"Congratulation, madam Seun. You are really a hard-working woman. I pray God Almighty bless you more. I see many people discouraging people at home to explore. They forgot that a good system is what we are lacking in Nigeria, coupled with security.

"I was able to explore my talent when I also left Nigeria for a place where my talent will be needed and recognised. Those opportunities you had then back home won't be available for millions of Nigerians at home, mostly due to a lack of a good system that was supposed to be in place for whoever wanted to explore their talent. We pray God makes Nigeria a great place. Aameen."

Emmanuel Femi said:

"What an inspiring story of hard work, diligence, determination, focus and faith. Nothing beats that.

"Go on and do greater things."

Ransome Esu said:

"I didn’t know before today that we have working National data centers in Nigeria."

Stanley Mahoney O. said:

"I celebrate you Favour Oluwaseun Essiet, Thank you for believing in your husband and helping him secure his dream. The rest will be take care of by God. Keep trusting him."

ADEDO IDRIS OPEYEMI said:

"The truth is that life always has different versions for everyone..I am happy that you held your ground and the Lord was also there to support you. Sometimes when you have God and strong prayers from your parents things work like magic though you might have some little challenges but believe me you will pull through just like you did. Congratulations and my advice is that if you have the chance to help others please do it without thinking twice because you have been highly favoured by God just like your name implies."

Omaka Odim Omaka said:

"Favour Oluwaseun Essiet you are simply amazing, unique and wonderfully made. You are just one of the very few that has been honest with this hashtag#japa journey. Your story would be an encouragement to so many others with such dreams. hashtag#ThePowerofFocus cannot be overemphasized. You are designed for greater things, Congratulations and more wins."

Stanley Mahoney O. said:

"I celebrate you Favour Oluwaseun Essiet Thank you for believing in your husband and helping him secure his dream. The rest will be take care of by God. Keep trusting him."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a makeup artist had relocated to the UK to meet her husband.

Wife who got UK job in dilemma

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a wife was thrown into confusion after she got a nursing job in the UK.

The story was posted on TikTok by @burintsa1hh, who said the man gave his wife a condition. According to the story, the man told his wife he did not want to leave his job and move abroad.

He insisted that his wife should either choose him or the job. Mixed reactions trailed the couple's story on social media.

Source: Legit.ng