The man said he had used his business money to apply for the visa.

According to Michael Micky, he applied for a visa at the US Embassy in Lagos.

Michael said he had already paid part of his school fees and was hoping to move abroad but it did not materialise.

His words:

"Me wey don go US embassy before, as dem serve me rejection letter I no sabi when I enter bus going to Ajah instead of Abule Egba. I used two hours cry for inside room after I used all my business money to process japa and pay school fees."

See the post below:

Reactions as man's visa application gets rejected

@Nana_Remi03 said:

"My question is, why will they reject someone who has paid school fees? It's wickedness."

@amra_gold said:

"Omor when they denied me in 2022. I was walking out and people outside were asking me “Nne did they give you”. I didn’t even answer anybody. Was holding my tears till my sister called and said “don’t cry oo”. Na then windows of heaven open. Ahhhhh."

Doctor says he is unable to find job in Canada

In a related story, a man said things are not working out exactly how he wants in Canada, as he is currently out of employment.

The Canada-based medical practitioner said he was finding it hard to get a job that suited his academic qualifications.

He said he had been looking for a job for a long time but had not landed one after submitting a lot of applications.

