A Nigerian lady who recently rented an apartment has shared a video showing how she transformed the space

While sharing the video, she lamented over the cost of furnishing the house and how it drained her financially

A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok revealing the challenges she faced after renting a new apartment.

The video showed her newly renovated space, beautifully painted in white, and well-furnished with wardrobe, bed frame and other household necessities.

Lady speaks on financial challenge

In the video posted on TikTok by @jesutoyosi, she also recounted how she nearly fell victim to a scammer and struggled financially to furnish her new home.

She expressed relief and satisfaction with the final outcome, particularly the natural light that now fills her space.

After moving in, she was left financially drained from purchasing basic furniture pieces, including a bed, bed frame, and curtains.

Determined to create a comfortable living space, she invested N200,000 in a custom-built wardrobe to fill an empty area.

In her words:

"Apartment update storytime. I nearly got scammed. I hated a corner in my space. In Sapa (brokenness) mode after getting my apartment and nearly got scammed by a furniture guy.

"I bought bed, bed frame and curtain and my account turned red. I was broke but I was beginning to love my space and the natural light. I finally did wardrobe for N200,000 to fix the empty area I hated so much."

Reactions as lady shows off apartment

TikTok users reacted massively in the comments, sharing their experiences and offering words of encouragement.

@Isungtech Gadgets said:

"Someone that want to scam you won't come at all. The one you sent him is enough for him to runaway."

@Zoba.es | Content Creator said:

"The moment you knew you were getting scammed, you will use sense because shouting would have made him block you."

@AFRO WIG VENDOR IN PH said:

"This is me right now. I got curtains yesterday, although my account felt It but I love the way my room is coming out. I'm still laying on the floor,Hoping to get bed and bedframe soon."

@SOULHAIRS said:

"Like I wish I could tell you how the universe sent you to my timeline I just moved to a new apartment and have been searching for a guy to make this for a week now."

@BigToyoCreator reacted:

"I was unable to upload the video where I added his contact due to network I will be uploading tomorrow or Tuesday."

@thesophiagraciousibeh added:

"I am currently in my sapa mode, I have paid part of my wardrobe and table but I don’t have the balance yet."

