Balogun David Inaolaji, a Registered Nurse, Midwife, and Public Health Nurse, graduated with First Class Honors from Chrisland University, Abeokuta

Despite the challenges of nursing school, his resilience, grit, and faith in God helped him excel and become the 2nd best graduating student

David aspires to secure an internship, pursue a Master's, and ultimately become a Doctor of Nursing Practice, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to his career and community

Balogun David Inaolaji is a name that resonates with excellence in the corridors of Chrisland University, Abeokuta.

He stands as a beacon of hard work, wearing his tiTLes of Registered Nurse, Registered Midwife, and Registered Public Health Nurse with pride.

He opens about his academic journey. Photo credit: Inaolaji David/Legit Nigeria

Source: Original

With First Class Honors and a CGPA of 4.60 on a 5.00 scale, Inaolaji’s journey is nothing short of inspirational.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, Inaolaji said he maintained a formidable GPA above four points throughout his academic career.

“With the help of God, I was able to keep up with very strong 4 points GPA above all through my years of schooling and also the academic awards & inter school competition and conferences I went to represent the school on where I came 2nd out of 8 different schools. My success was mostly about holding on to God and secondly knowing what I wanted and working towards it by putting in extra efforts even when I really didn’t need to just to come and outstanding and excellent.”

The path through nursing school was fraught with challenges.

The overwhelming volume of slides to review, the extensive reading material, and the need to balance extracurricular activities with academic commitments often seemed daunting.

Yet, Inaolaji’s perseverance, along with divine support, saw him through these trials.

He reflects on his past, wishing he had then the orientation he now possesses now while preparing for his WAEC and JAMB.

He told Legit.ng:

“Well, sometimes I wish I had a little more of the orientation I had now back then it’ll have been much more better, although I didn’t do bad in my secondary school days but what I would have done more I would have been more focused on having an outstanding result than just looking to get an average result and would have done right by putting much more efforts. My advice to current students in that capacity is the saying that says ‘whoever much is given to, much is expected’, you’ve been given the opportunity to show the world what you’re made of, put in efforts and show yourself to the world.”

Despite performing well in secondary school, Inaolaji believes he could have aimed higher, focusing on outstanding results rather than settling for average.

His message to current student on academic excellence is clear: “If you already dream of it then you can achieve it, do your part which involves doing extraordinarily than what every average person would do and put in extra efforts in every facet of your studies and don’t leave out the place of God.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng