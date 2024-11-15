A qualified nurse got a job offer that would see her relocate to the UK for work, but she is facing problems at home

The problem is her husband has refused to travel with her because he does not want to leave his job and move abroad

According to the story, the man has cautioned his wife to choose between him and the UK job offer

A lucky lady got a job that offered an opportunity to relocate and work in the UK.

However, the nurse is in a dilemma because her husband does not want her to move abroad.

The story was posted on TikTok by @burintsa1hh, who said the man gave his wife a condition.

According to the story, the man told his wife that he did not want to leave his own job and move abroad.

He insisted that his wife should either choose him or the job. The story reads:

"A Sister received a Nursing job offer to relocate to Uk but husband has given her an ultimatum to choose moving to UK or staying with him as he is not ready to leave his job back home. Thoughts?"

Many people who read the story took to the comment section to advise the lady in question.

See some reactions below:

@FAITH CHINWENDU said:

"Family before money. Convince him, find someone he listens to."

@Timidnurse said:

"Me that like family like this. I want our kids to grow under us. If he treats me nicely before the offer I'd obey his options. But if he's the type that doesn't care about me or a womaniser, so pe o ti lol..."

@Picard said:

"UK my foot! End of marriage…"

@Helen_Chizzy said:

"Make she just give me the job... I go dey send her monthly allowance."

