A Nigerian lady is spending some time with her father in London UK but the man said he wants to come back

The man said the weather in the UK is different from the weather in Ibadan where he said he has lived for 70 years

According to the 90-year-old man, the weather in London was too cold and is capable of harming one's health

A Nigerian man who travelled to the UK to see his daughter said he wanted to come home.

The man was taken to the UK by her daughter, Esther Olufemi, who lives in London and who wanted to spend some time with him.

The man said there is too much cold in London. Photo credit: TikTok/Esther Olufemi and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

In a video conversation with his daughter, the 92-year-old man said he was used to the weather in Ibadan, Oyo state.

He said he misses his home in Ibadan and noted that the cold in London was capable of harming one's health.

Even as Esther pleaded with him to spend some more time with her in London, the man rejected the idea.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady takes her dad to London

@Akinwumi Osha said:

"Dear God don’t let me die without experiencing life of the UK."

@Bugbafu said:

"So beautiful family."

@Biodun Shypes said:

"God bless you my dear sis. E ku itoju Daddy. Omo a toju iwo ma loruko Jesu. Agba Baba a tubo dale oo ninu Alaafia ati Ilera pipe."

@SWEET EWURO said:

"Thanks for taking good care of him."

@Jagunsoye said:

"This is heartwarming and gratifying. It’s an opportunity I did not see when my dad was alive

Lady takes her parents to London

In a related story, a Nigerian lady said when she was a child, she had promised her parents she would take them abroad.

She was able to fulfil that promise in 2024 as she took her mother and father to the United Kingdom.

She made a post showing herself and her parents at Arsenal's Emirate Stadium having quality time.

