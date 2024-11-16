A Nigerian who had to leave her 6-day-old baby to travel to the UK after her study visa came out narrated her experience

The woman said she at a time travelled to Nigeria and bonded with her baby but still could not bring him to the UK

Many people who watched the mother, her husband, and baby reunite later abroad praised the woman's strength

A Nigerian lady narrated her experience after getting a UK visa to study for her MBA.

The lady who had just had a planned CS had to travel six days after delivery to study abroad.

MBA degree in UK

The experience was not easy for the mother, but she pushed on regardless. In the UK, she tried as much as possible to keep in touch with her baby through video calls.

During her (@joyeniola_) study, she came to Nigeria to bond with her baby and husband but could not return with the kid.

Sometime after, her husband brought her kid to the UK, and they reunited as one happy family. Many people hailed the mother for her brave move. The woman has now graduated with an MBA.

Lemchung said:

"Omo! you left a new baby for a while.. aha! I don't think I can do it oo.. nah everyday crying. you're a strong woman. God bless your hubby too."

UR FAVE Crownqueen said:

"The way I shouted after seeing 6days!!! Thank God."

Elizabeth said:

"Wow just 6days wow omo i can’t o! You are indeed a strong woman."

KOA__Sunshine said:

"Congratulations, with faith I tap from your grace, it will be my turn one day soon."

Adeleke_Abidemi said:

"Happy for you stranger may your joy be permanent..May your baby boy be your everlasting happiness."

Triple A Foods said:

"Congratulations mama . And thank you to the people that take care of the baby."

Mzposh asked:

"Wait if visa comes out, does it mean the person has to travel almost immediately?"

Emalohi said:

"Congratulations Mama. You're a super woman and your son is a super kid."

Another mother relocated abroad without baby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a hardworking lady (@muriungimfridah) went through the pain of dropping her two-month-old baby with her mother as she relocated to the UK for more opportunities.

The lady said that though it was a tough decision, she had to sacrifice to work as a registered nurse in the foreign country.

