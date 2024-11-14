BBNaija's Sheggz has shared how a lady accused him of cheating on his girlfriend Bella and got her number to inform her

The former reality star said the lady claimed she was with him on a flight where he texted the alleged girlfriend

Sheggz also spoke about what relationship meant to him and noted that it would not stop him from making female friends

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Segun Olusemo, aka Sheggz, has opened up on how a lady sent messages to his girlfriend and ex-reality star Bella Okagbue.

BBNaija Sheggz speaks up after he was accused of cheating on his girlfriend Bella. Image credit: @bellaokagbue, @sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

In a video, he said the lady claimed he was cheating on Bella with another lady called Cynthia in London. The lady told Bella that she would send her information if she wanted.

Sheggz revealed that the only Cynthia he knew was his cleaner and did not see being in a relationship as one in prison. Besides, he is 28 years old and wants to be social and attend parties.

He said this does not mean he is sleeping with his female friends. He also said that he can be close to people and still not disrespect his woman, and people should understand that.

Watch the video of Sheggz below:

Reactions as Sheggz shares take on relationships

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Sheggz interview below:

@juwon_debbie:

"Single don see shege for this period. Relationship matter left and right."

@madamtiticollections:

"Did I hear 28” Abi my ears they pain me?"

@sandramagloire2:

"I like my big sheggz very articulate."

@quest__trendy_boutique:

"Una no dey talk anything different from relationship or men do this & dat."

@tiwa1_1:

"I don see shege from relationship people this year both married and courtship @wannebaybee you have showed me shege this year. I tap from the happiness."

@_the_ceee:

"Always Cynthia. Why always Cynthia fgs? leave us alone please."

Sheggz serenades Bella with sweet words

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheggz went all out for the love of his life as he showered her with beautiful words on her birthday.

The duo, who have been in a relationship for about two years now, are one of the most talked about BBNaija couple.

As Bella adds another year, Sheggz posted her on his Insta story and penned a romantic message to her.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng