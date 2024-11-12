A dog lover has shared an emotional video showing the large number of dogs he reacted and takes care of

In the viral video, he opened their cages to feed them and they all rushed out towards the direction of their food

Social media users who watched the video did not hesitate to applaud him for his kind gesture towards the animals

A touching video showing a dog lover's dedication to rescuing and caring for stray dogs has captured the hearts of social media users.

The clip posted on TikTok revealed the incredible bond between the kind rescuer and all the dogs in his care.

Man rescues large number of stray dogs Photo credit: @aj_dogs_shelter/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Dog lover shows off dogs in his care

Posted by @aj_dogs_shelter on TikTok, the video showed the moment he opened the cages, releasing a large number of excited dogs eager for their morning meal.

They quickly rushed towards their bag of food food, their tails wagging in unison, as they caught sight of it.

The video's caption read:

"AJ Dogs shelter. Wishing everyone a day filled with as much love and joy as our rescues bring to us. Thank you for being part of their journey."

Reactions trail video of rescued dogs

Viewers on TikTok praised the rescuer's commitment to providing a safe haven for these abandoned animals.

The video sparked an outpouring of love, with many expressing gratitude for his tireless efforts.

@Stehfan JumpBoy said:

"There was one shy dog who couldn't come out."

@Chigozie prosper asked:

"Kind question, what do u do with all these dogs? like do people come adopt them?"

@Princesa_Ogu reacted:

"That dog that couldn't come out."

@Papa boys said:

"I'm stressed with one dog at home and you have the whole community."

@sheesh said:

"Just know say out of all these dogs na only two love u nd only them two greet you."

@Asare Survivor asked:

"Why is the one staying back alone in the cage?"

@𝕋𝕀𝕎𝔸 said:

"No one is talking about the two dogs that went back to give him a hug."

@Chishyman reacted:

"White dog has real love for you bro. Some are running to eat but it is muchly concerned about you. Great."

@Nariman S Vokral added:

"I have of them now and I use to have seven but because it's too expensive so give two of it away. How do you even do it when they get sick?"

Watch the video below:

Woman who rescued about 600 dogs gets car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female dog rescuer could not control her emotions and tears after getting surprised greatly at her home.

It was gathered that the kind white woman rescued about 600 dogs from harm in over 20 years.

