A Nigerian lady has shared a touching video narrating how her former lover dumped her after getting her pregnant

According to her, the man abandoned her when she got pregnant and till date, he has not seen his child physically

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian lady recently recounted her painful experience with her ex-partner who abandoned her during pregnancy.

The emotional clip sparked reactions from social media users who shared similar stories of heartbreak and pain.

Proud mum shows off her cute baby

Posted by @mhaycakes on TikTok, the video revealed the lady's vulnerable journey, from discovering her pregnancy to the father's refusal to acknowledge their child.

Despite her efforts to reach out, he declined to meet his daughter, citing the need to obtain permission from his girlfriend.

Sharing a video explaining her experience, the lady said:

"POV: You decided to give love another chance. He give me belle run o. Nawa o. I later born am sha. I no send the pikin back to God. I have showed him the baby's picture, asked him to come see her and he said he wanted to take permission from his girlfriend."

Reactions as lady calls out ex-lover

The TikTok video touched viewers who flooded the comments section with their experiences of abandonment, betrayal, and single parenthood.

@princesskcchinwe said:

"Omo if he see the baby he go run come back."

@jayraff comedy commented:

"If you cheat on your guy and he catches you please don't ask for forgiveness just move on with ya love, our revenge no dey good."

@It's ivory said:

"It's well my sister. Mine didn't run away he told me to my face that raising a female is a total waste of time that I should take care of her, say na me."

@kemsugah said:

"And what a beauty! The Lord bless you both and give you grace to raise her in good health and abundance."

@ASA said:

"Same here it’s 7 years now and he has not seen how his baby looks looks like."

@apunanwu08 said:

"God bless you for keeping the baby n she’s sooo cute she’s my namesake like you mentioned,I’m Onyinye."

@adeola426 added:

"She’s such a beauty, take care of your baby darling, she’ll make you proud."

Source: Legit.ng