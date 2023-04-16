A female dog rescuer could not control her emotions and tears after getting surprised greatly at her home

It was gathered that the kind white woman has rescued about 600 dogs from harm in over 20 years

In a trending video, the woman was led to where a brand-new car was parked and the keys were handed over to her

A white woman who specialises in rescuing abandoned and homeless dogs has been blessed.

A video posted by @thedodo on TikTok revealed that the kind woman has rescued about 600 dogs from harm in over 20 years.

Dog rescuer gets car gift Photo credit: @thedodo

Source: TikTok

A trending clip showed the sweet moment a group of people visited her home to pay back her kindness.

They led her to where a brand-new car was parked and handed over the keys to her. She broke down in tears of excitement.

Social media reactions

@fallonstar40 said:

"She deserves that & more god bless this walking angel on earth."

@cherylvasilakos5 stated:

"What an amazing wonderful person! God bless her. What a blessing for all the dogs."

@manwith2dogs commented:

"She is a national treasure. She should get funding from the gov for this. Give her 20M a year and no dogs get put down."

@leahdodd94 said:

"God bless you you deserve it because your doing God's work you show all them dogs kindness and love thank you."

@elizabethwall682 added:

"Love this. Mother Theresa of the dog world. She doesn't just talk the talk. She walks the grueling walk. She gets 62 gun salute."

@anthonymeeks43 wrote:

"Love what you have done for dogs. You deserve everything you have got +some. Enjoy it you deserve it!"

Watch the video below:

