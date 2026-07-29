Chiletam Nwadiuto Amadi, a Nigerian author based in Canada, opened her first Canadian bank account with only $131 (over N178k at the current exchange rate) after relocating

Chiletam revealed she was not scrimping or overworking herself while managing rent, bills, debt repayments, childcare, and remittances home

Her Facebook post about the financial progress she made as a newcomer in Canada has drawn wide attention on social media

Chiletam Nwadiuto Amadi, a Nigerian author who relocated to Canada, has sparked conversation online after sharing a detailed account of the financial transformation she experienced within months of arriving in her new country.

In a Facebook post published on 28 July 2026, Chiletam described how she landed in Canada with very little to her name, opening a bank account with just $131 (over N178k at the present exchange rate).

A Canada-based author shows her impressive savings milestone after leaving Nigeria. Photo Credit: Andres Ceballos Arenas, Facebook/Chiletam Nwadiuto Amadi

Source: Getty Images

From that starting point, she said she grew her savings to $14,817 (more than N20 million) in a few months, all while managing the full financial demands of life as a newcomer.

How Chiletam managed her finances in Canada

What makes her story particularly striking is that the growth was not achieved through extreme sacrifice or punishing work schedules.

During the same period she was building her savings, Chiletam was paying off borrowed money, covering rent and utility bills, raising her children on her own, and sending money back home to Nigeria for gifts and personal purchases.

She contrasted this with her years of living in Nigeria, where she said she did not experience any significant or rapid financial growth despite her efforts. Canada, she argued, offered something different: a system that rewarded hard work in a way that made meaningful progress possible far more quickly.

"A change of location can change the direction of your life," she wrote, urging others who were working towards relocating not to give up on the process.

She shared screenshots of her account summary as evidence of her financial milestone.

Her message was aimed directly at Nigerians navigating the often lengthy and costly journey of securing visas, gathering documents, and saving up for a move abroad. In her view, every step of that process carries real value.

See Chiletam Amadi's original Facebook post below:

Nigerians react to Chiletam's Canada story

Her post drew a wave of responses from Nigerians who related to her experience or expressed astonishment at what she had managed to achieve.

@Anyanwu Prince Ifeanyi said:

"You have 14k for account. Where Una dey see this money self."

@Faith Omoh Mhiz French said:

"Yes, 14k is not beans even if you are in the abroad. Obodo Oyinbo gives hope to the hopeless. I have experienced both sides, oh!!! how i wish i came earlier."

@Flint Gibson said:

"I swear especially if you know how to navigate outlier ai."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada four years ago had reflected on her current state of living.

Canada-based lady counts her blessings

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to Canada had shared her achievements in two years.

In a Facebook post on July 6, she revealed that she has built multiple streams of income in Canada that help her pay her bills without feeling burdened.

She noted that it was something she struggled to actualise in Nigeria for years, but she achieved it in Canada in the space of a few years.

Source: Legit.ng