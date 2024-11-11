A hardworking Nigerian lady has gone viral on social media after showing off her new provision shop

In a video, she happily displayed the goods in the shop and gave gratitude to God for the achievement

Social media users who came across the inspiring video on the TikTok app took turns to congratulate her

A Nigerian businesswoman recently captured the attention of social media users after sharing a video showcasing her new provision shop.

The clip revealed her joy and gratitude as she displayed the variety of goods stocked in her shop.

Lady shows off her provision shop Photo credit: @mmeso034/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady happily flaunts provision shop

Posted by @mmeso034 on TikTok, the video offered viewers a glimpse of her businessplace.

With a beaming smile, she showcased the modest yet well-organised store, filled with everyday essentials.

In her caption, she gave heartfelt gratitude to God for the achievement, stating that God is good.

"Congratulations to me. God did. God is good," she said.

Reactions as lady flaunts provision shop

The video sparked an outpouring of support and congratulatory messages from TikTok users who praised her dedication and hustling spirit.

Many commended her for turning her vision into reality, while others admired her humility and appreciation for the small beginnings.

@Beautiful juliet mark asked:

"God no be small thing una deh do oh must u post this ???"

@Thuging since19 asked:

"Can you deliver one pure water and one viva soap to Kano state??"

@下K・Gold BTC said:

"Congrats, but ur full shop no reach food stuffs wey I get for house."

@Emma said:

"I no understand, that means I can buy everything at once and your shop go empty."

@Thebloggerontiktok said:

"Congratulations don't mind naysayers. The Lord that did this will do bigger ones."

@Lovely Michael said:

"Vegetables oil is 2800 and you have 4 congratulation too u."

@P.Jackson said:

"Watin I get for my storage for kitchen pass this one self."

@Excellency commented:

"I don go through your page pls sell some of your wigs and put goods for shop."

@Chris-Buchi (OCB Furnitures) said:

"Na your kitchen be this? abi na your children food stuffs? God is great."

@MZWEALTH said:

"We need to encourage ourself we don’t need all this comment. Congratulate her or look away we re all trying our best to make everything work out fine."

@Zamani.5 said:

"Nigerians need to start looking for long term solutions instead of everybody opening shops, restaurants and hotels. We are one of the most unproductive society."

@Choice commented:

"Una think say e dey easy to even rent shop for a year? Una go just dey laugh person."

@pretty Nancy added:

"Congratulations. May this ur shop be little drop of water that will make a mighty ocean."

Watch the video below:

Hardworking lady starts small business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who became a small business owner stirred massive reactions on social media.

The lady showed off her shop with goods and a chair that is commonly known as the CEO chair on TikTok.

