A Catholic priest has faulted Catholic faithfuls who have placed the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declaration (NSPPD) above some of the church's critical practices

He gave a name to Catholic members who don't attend mass daily, receive the sacraments and don't pray the rosary but prefer NSPPD

NSPPD is a popular online prayer meeting platform that is convened by Pastor Jerry Uchechukwu Eze

A reverend father, JoshuaMary, has tackled Catholic faithful who have priortised Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD.

In a tweet on X, Father JoshuaMary said some people call themselves Catholics and join the NSPPD and share the link on WhatsApp daily.

Father JoshuaMary criticised Catholic faithfuls who join NSPPD but do not follow mass daily. Photo Credit: @FriarJ, @RealJerryEze

He said those same Catholic faithfuls are miracle seekers and not God seekers if they do not pray the rosary, go for mass daily, receive the sacraments and don't read their Bible.

The priest tweeted:

"You call yourself Catholic, yet you join NSPPD and share the link on WhatsApp daily. But you don’t go for Mass daily, you don’t pray the Rosary, you don’t receive the sacraments, you don’t read the Bible…

"You are a miracle seeker not a God seeker."

The priest's tweet sparked reactions among Catholics.

See his tweet below:

Catholic and non-Catholics react

@marvelfairs said:

"Pst.Jerry is busy making his money!

"Recently, a former Pentecostal church member (who converted to a Catholic) made a thought provoking statement.

"She said "The Pentecostals work so hard to seek God's face, but the Catholic Church has made it so easy through the Blessed Sacrament."

@Kelechu37066234 said:

"If ONLY some knew the power of the Mass, they would commit themselves to it. Sadly, some are eager to see some "drama" before they have faith that something supernatural has taken place. Nonetheless, we bless GOD for the lives touched through his servant on NSPPD."

@Emmanue45595641 said:

"People can be encouraged to attend Mass, pray the Rosary, and read their Bible while still remaining prayerful. Some miracles lead people to God. On a personal note, NSPPD has strengthened my faith, and I'm still a committed Catholic. People show devotion in diverse ways."

@Zeekah33 said:

"If only Catholics knows the power in the holy mass. The job I have today is a miracle from attending mass daily and receiving the sacrament."

@S_i_x__1_5 said:

"The sacrifice of the new law.

"The sacrament of the Holy Eucharist gives life to the soul."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Jerry Eze had opened up about who started the popular NSPPD prayer conference.

Pastor Jerry Eze's Liberia NSPPD conference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that videos had emerged from Pastor Jerry Eze's NSPPD conference in Liberia.

A video showed the moment Pastor Jerry casually arrived at the prayer ground amid joyful noise from Liberians who were excited to see him.

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo, who also graced the event, shared a video from her ministration at the prayer conference as she left the audience singing to some of her popular songs.

