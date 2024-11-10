A Nigerian man's heart was shattered when he made a devastating discovery about his newborn baby

According to the man's story, he had carried out a secret DNA test to know if he was truly the baby's father

Unfortunately, the result confirmed that the child wasn't his, leaving him confused about his next line of action

A heartbreaking revelation shook a Nigerian man to his core after discovering the truth about his newborn baby's parentage.

The young man, who chose to remain anonymous, shared his agonising story on social media.

Man laments after conducting DNA test

In his sad narration posted by @ijeomadaisy on Instagram, the man recounted how he had discreetly undergone a DNA test while still in the hospital, following the birth of his supposed child.

The crushing outcome confirmed his worst fears, the baby was not his biological offspring.

Overwhelmed by the news, the man fled to Abuja to clear his head and contemplate his next move.

His wife, still recovering from childbirth complications, remained in the hospital with her mother in Enugu, oblivious to her husband's turmoil.

The man confessed that he couldn't bring himself to confront his wife, citing her vulnerable state.

Instead, he sought solace in sharing his story, inviting others to offer guidance and advice through the comments section.

In his words:

"My wife had a baby last week and I did DNA test while we are still at the hospital though secretly. Baby no be my own. Baby isn't mine. Laugh wan finish me for here.

"I have locked my house and I am currently in Abuja trying to cool off. I live in Enugu and she is still at the hospital with her mom because there were little complications.

"Now, I am just here in Abuja thinking of my next line of action. I couldn't confront her because she is in a pitiable condition. I will read comments. Thank you."

Reactions trail man's sad experience

His story sparked a mix of reactions, with many Nigerians sympathising with the man's plight.

Madetofit__ said:

"Not to sound off o but did you confirm if the child is hers too. Just saying o before you people say I’m supporting paternity fraud."

Properties_by_susan stated:

"I pity the mumu man. This DNA go make Una loose Una children for this Nigeria. Same Nigerian hospitals wey Dey give people different genotype. Better try it in two or more places Before you embark on a journey you will regret. ODE."

Soty_pepple said:

"What if they exchanged your baby, what if the test was wrong, maybe be patient and confirm properly."

Donalds_bank said:

"I hope y’all know that babies get swapped in the hospitals? The baby might as well not be hers."

Chilee_bankzz added:

"Which one is are u sure the baby is not swapped???His wife just gave birth and he said due to much complications she’s still I. The hospital and he decided to run DNA and the next thing all women are suggesting is that the baby is swapped. No one is holding the woman Accountable. Welldone."

Kordiglam added:

"First you sound so excited, before running away go get a second opinion and also get her to do a DNA with the child to be sure the baby wasn't changed in Nigeria anything can happen."

