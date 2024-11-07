A Nigerian man has expressed his excitement on social media after acquiring British citizenship

In a heartwarming video, his joy was evident as he showed the amazing moment he officially became a citizen

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to congratulate the young man

A video has surfaced online, showing a Nigerian man's ecstatic reaction to acquiring British citizenship.

The special occasion was captured on camera, revealing the sheer joy and sense of accomplishment on his face.

Nigerian man celebrates becoming British citizen Photo credit: @selmoedi/X.

Man rejoices over British citizenship

Shared by @selmoedi on TikTok, the clip began with the young man proudly holding both Nigerian and British flags, symbolising his dual nationality.

He then revealed his certificate of citizenship, beaming with pride as he marked the culmination of his journey.

"POV: You finally became British. We got there in the end," he captioned the video.

Reactions as man bags British citizenship

TikTok users were quick to react, flooding the comments section with warm congratulatory messages and well-wishes.

Many praised his perseverance and determination, while others shared their experiences of becoming British citizens.

@Obi said:

"2029 no far. We dey your back brother."

@DrFreeze said:

"The the smile we see but we can’t see the Stress, the Money gone into this process, the Patience and waiting time & unforeseen circumstances in the process. Congratulations!"

@silass said:

"I tap into this for my family."

@adeola said:

"Please sir I beg u in d name of almighty God who saves our lives. Pls help me sir with any amount to buy food and eat i don't have much data dats why I drop comment."

@lohubom said:

"How could people be happy becoming a 3rd class citizens of another country!! l don't really understand."

@DANLIMA OF LASU added:

"Congratulations I tap from ur blessings."

