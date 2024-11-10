Nigerian singer Portable has come for his girlfriend, Queen Dami, as he made claims about fening for her son

The controversial musician accuses Dami of chasing away the girls that come to hang around his bar

This came after the beauty influencer made a post about getting a successful revenge, which caught the attention of many

Nigerian Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable, has called out his girlfriend, Queen Dami, the ex-wife of the Alaafin of Oyo.

Queen Dami posted a snapshot of herself on Instagram, revealing that the finest form of revenge is growing beautiful, smarter, achieving better than before, and being the best version of oneself.

Portable accused Queen Dami of chasing girls in his bar.

Source: Instagram

"The best revenge is getting prettier, smarter, doing better than before, and becoming the highest version of yourself. It's only you vs you," she wrote.

Portable attacked her in the comments section, accusing her of chasing the girls away from his bar. He mentioned that Queen Dami wasn't the first and won't be the last.

The singer also mentioned how he is the one looking after her son for the late King, but she does not respect him.

"No be you be first, so no be you go be last. No be me dey help you take care of your son wey you born for late King. Still you no dey appreciate.

"Because of you, all my bar girls run. Girls wey be say na them dey cover you as you enter you scatter everywhere".

This came less than two weeks after he dragged his fourth babymama, Ashabi. Portable lambasted her, claiming that her desire for fame drove her to have children with him.

He said that she was using her fake love to ruin his real love, and he also mentioned that her leg was bad. Portable warned her not to speak to his wife behind his back.

Zazu noted that whenever she mingled with his wife, he and his wife had disagreements, and he resolved to pregnant one of her acquaintances.

See his comments below:

Portable reacts to Queen Dami's recent pictures.

Source: Instagram

Queen Dami visits Lege's dating show

Legit.ng previously reported that Queen Dami attended a dating show organised by Nollywood actor Lege Miami.

Queen Dami said she was ready to settle down with another man.

Lege, in a viral video from his Instagram Live, told her to move back and turn on the light so that he and others can see her full form.

