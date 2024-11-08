A young lady studying at the University of Derby in the United Kingdom has given people a sneak peek into her school

The student showed what her day as a student looks like, capturing some activities she does in school

She posted about some marvelling things about the UK varsity, including that students get free lunch on Wednesdays

A female student, Blessing, at the University of Derby, UK, has proudly shown people around her beautiful school.

Blessing described the University of Derby as the best school ever.

She said they get free lunch on Wednesdays. Photo Credit: @iwendiblessing1

Via TikTok, she showed netizens a sneak peek of what her day usually looks like as a student. She said she gets to and fro school via the school bus.

Blessing posted pictures of nice buildings and parts of her school, including the cafeteria, library, gym and basecamp area.

She said one of her lecturers gives chocolates for questions answered correctly and that she gets free lunch on Wednesdays.

View the pictures she posted here.

People loved her school

Nanjygeral said:

"Lord bless me too."

Ms.Naana!💕 said:

"This is so beautiful🥺❤️I wish to vanish to there now."

BJ_OF_LAUTECH said:

"E con be like say nah fake school I dey go for Nigeria."

color_meprettyartistry said:

"Free food 😳I didn’t get that yesterday."

Your Guy said:

"Didn’t know about the free lunch part throughout my studies."

Jay_Jay said:

"Free food? It’s like I will be requesting for my school fees from my Uni and coming to yours abeg."

Deborahz said:

"Free food 🤩🤩🤩🤩 my school can’t relate."

Hameedah_xx aid:

"Free food ?? What time cause I just left school now, let me turn back."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had honoured her dad after completing her master's in the UK.

Nigerian lady graduates from University of Derby

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had graduated from the University of Derby after losing her nursing admission at UNN.

The registered nurse (RN) shared how she overcame the lowest moment of her academic journey against all odds. In a TikTok post, Ifiokobong shared some school documents and emails, inspiring netizens with her success story.

She said she was given a direct entry admission to study nursing in November 2019 and resumed school at UNN in 2020. Ifiokobong's department was later changed with the explanation that UNN admitted more than its quota. The school could not resolve the issue.

