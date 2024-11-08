A Nigerian man who graduated from the university as the best graduating student has received a huge gift

Kazeem Adebola Abdur-Rahmon graduated with a CGPA of 4.88 after studying engineering at the university

He emerged as the best graduating student of the Onabisi Onabanjo University Ago-Iwoye and was given the gift by Governor Dapo Abiodun

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

The best graduating student of the Onabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state got a financial gift.

The student, Kazeem Adebola Abdur-Rahmon, graduated with a CGPA of 4.88 in engineering during the 2022/2023 academic session.

The man graduated as the best at the Onabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye. Photo credit: TikTok/bola_py.

Source: UGC

He was promised a financial reward of N500,000 by Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Kazeem said that the promise had been fulfilled as he shared a Zenith Bank cheque of N500,000 given to him by the government.

He said:

"Received my prize today as promised by the Governor of Ogun State, @DapoAbiodunCON for being the Best Graduating Student, Faculty of Engineering (2022/2023) session. Thank you Ogun State Government.

Many of Kazeem's followers sent him congratulatory messages in the comment section of the post.

See his post below:

Reactions as graduate gets N500,000

@shaywenjaydee said:

"Congratulations, be the best everywhere bro. A big thanks to the Governor,e remain my own 10million Sir."

@WickNeutron said:

"Idan! 30% to trenches asap!"

@SamuelOdumade said:

"This is massive and well deserved. Congratulations Bola."

@timiPR said:

"Dapo Abiodun doesn’t make empty promises, I know that about him. Enjoy boss."

@lollylarry1 said:

"Congratulations. A talk and do Governor he is."

@DamilareOluwo said:

“The reward for hard work is MORE WORK”. Congratulations, my Chief. Up, up way!"

@mrolamidedavid said:

"Congratulations! I hope this motivates more undergraduates to excel in their academics. Thank you, Governor Abiodun, for being a promise-keeping leader."

Lady graduates from ABUAD

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lady graduated with a bachelor's degree from Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti state.

After her graduation, the lady took to social media to celebrate the achievement and to reminisce about her father.

The lady said her father died shortly after she started school, and she was not told until after one month.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng