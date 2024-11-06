Some international students in Finland had their first snow experience, and the sweet moment was captured on camera

The students left their class to enjoy the snow, and they could not hide their excitement about their first-time experience

Many who came across the video gave their opinion, while others talked about their first snow experience

Some students who saw snow for the first time in Finland could not contain their excitement.

They jumped and laughed as the snow melted on their body.

Students in Finland experience snow. Photo: @trishakayamba

Source: TikTok

The beautiful moment was captured in a video shared by @trishakayamba on TikTok.

Many students were seen with their phones while trying to make memories.

Students’ first snow experience in Finland

One of the students was surprised at how the snow melted on her body, while another said she couldn't believe it was real.

Many of them were visibly excited by the experience.

The video was captioned:

“Your classmates had the best reaction of their first snow experience. The 1st of November was so dramatic.”

Watch the video below:

Reactions trail student's first snow experience

Many who came across the video congratulated the students, while others talked about their first snow experience.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions.

@E.N.S.A.N.A.K.O said:

“My first snow I was happy because I used to wonder how snow can rain down.”

@Juliusnathalius said:

“That's sooo cute!!”

@Kingofthesoils said:

”First snow congratulations”

@Josh said:

”welcome to Europa.”

@sergioabdulai said:

”Now it fun soon it will change to depression."

Source: Legit.ng