A Nigerian student has gone viral on social media after surprising a female student on her birthday

In a video, he made students scream in excitement as he rained cash on her in the presence of everyone

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to share their opinions in the comments section

A romantic gesture by a Nigerian student has captured the hearts of social media users after a video of him surprising his female classmate on her birthday went viral.

The clip showed the thoughtful boyfriend walking into the classroom, discreetly holding a beautifully crafted photo frame.

Secondary school boy rains cash on student Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Boy surprises student on birthday

The unsuspecting birthday girl's eyes widened in shock as he suddenly produced bundles of N20 notes, showering her with cash amidst cheers and screams from their classmates.

In the clip posted by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, the birthday girl's embarrassed yet excited reaction stole the show, leaving viewers smiling.

Her initial shyness quickly gave way to joyful laughter, clearly touched by the thoughtful surprise.

"Me surprising my baby on birthday," the video's caption read.

Reactions as boy surprises girl on birthday

flooded the comments section with reactions to the video.

Many commended his bold gesture, while others criticised him for doing things above his age.

Rosythrone said:

"If you never had secondary school relationship."

Naijabossladyhairintl stated:

"If you didn’t date anyone in secondary school use this button. God bless you."

Carphy_flinks said:

"Some of us no date a single guy like this till we finish secondary."

Tiwatope___xoxo said:

"Who else is watching this video with an empty stomach?"

Hayuurr said:

"E be like Intro tech and Mathematics teacher no dey around that day."

Norah reacted:

"You see the effect of social media?"

Avoke said:

"I wonder why some people here are laughing. This isn't even funny, at all."

The_lawrenz said:

"Your baby is an its?"

Grills_by_ag said:

"On it’s birthday? Is your baby an animal?"

Smplyjessie1 said:

"It’s de “on it’s birthday” for me."

Endylight1 said:

"2000-2012 we were so serious with our studies just to make dad and Mama proud, most of us never thought of even having a bf or sneaking out to visit BF. This days reverse is this case."

Mohammed_lexus reacted:

"I thought there was plastic rose flower And beautiful birthday cards. Nawa o."

Thedeltabeauty said:

"Naso secondary school don be now? hooorrrrr."

Watch the video below:

Lady spoils boyfriend with money

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady was present when her boyfriend rounded up his studies in school, and she celebrated him in a special way.

She went with goodies, including money and a beautiful portrait of the young man, which she handed to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng