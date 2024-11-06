Donald John Trump may be the president-elect of the United States of America, but a man feels that Baltasar Ebang Engonga needs more protection than the American

Baltasar is currently trending across social media platforms after the Equatorial Guinea financial crime boss was found with over 300 tapes of his affairs with women

Reacting to the scandal, a man has raised an alarm about the possible people who may cause Baltasar harm

In light of the trending leaked tapes, a concerned man, @SGiathi, has expressed worry that Baltasar Ebang Engonga's life is at risk.

@SGiathi stated this on X as he reacted to the Baltasar scandal rocking the Equatorial Guinea government.

He said Baltasar needs heightened protection. Photo Credit: M-Imagephotography, Facebook/Engonga Baltasar

Source: Getty Images

@SGiathi noted that Baltasar now has more enemies than anyone in the world at the moment, adding that he should be protected more than Donald John Trump, the president-elect of the USA.

He said people might make an attempt on Baltasar's life like they did to Trump. He further worried that Baltasar's wife might poison him or any of the husbands of the women in the clips.

The man wrote:

"Nobody has more enemies at the moment than Baltasar Engonga.

"This man should be protected than the 47th President of America.

"They might try to Assassinate him like they did to Trump & Gachagua.

"His wife might poison him, or he might be shot by 400 men whose wives he slept with."

Read his tweet below:

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum had warned people not to watch any of the leaked Baltasar's tapes and shared why.

Catholic priest reacts to Baltasar's leaked tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Catholic Priest had shared why he was so sad and scared about Baltasar's leaked tapes.

In a Facebook post, the Catholic priest said the shocking scandal would negatively affect single folks and particularly discourage men from venturing into marriage. Father Emmanuel wondered how Baltasar, who had been arrested, could be so filthy to lie with over 400 women, including relatives.

The priest, who struggled with believing the scandal happened, said when a woman progresses from not just committing adultery but having it taped, then "it is finished." He implored single people seeking to get married to proceed with their marriage plans. The priest marvelled that God would be occupied on "Judgement Day."

Source: Legit.ng