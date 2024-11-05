A Catholic Priest, Ehioma Emmanuel, has expressed worry about Equatorial Guinea's Engonga Baltasar's leaked tapes featuring more than 300 women

While expressing disbelief and shock about the scandal, the reverend father lamented the implication it would have on unmarried men

The priest encouraged people to get married and not remain single like him, adding that "God is going to be really busy on Judgement Day"

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

A Reverend father, Ehioma Emmanuel, known on Facebook as Fada Mentor, has shared his thoughts on the trending leaked sextapes of Equatorial Guinea's government official Engonga Baltasar.

In a Facebook post, the Catholic priest said the shocking scandal would negatively affect single folks and particularly discourage men from venturing into marriage.

The Catholic priest said the scandal would discourage men from entering into marriage. Photo Credit: Fada Mentor, Baltasar Engonga

Source: Facebook

Father Emmanuel wondered how Baltasar, who had been arrested, could be so filthy to lie with over 400 women, including relatives.

The priest, who struggled with believing the scandal happened, said when a woman progresses from not just committing adultery but having it taped, then "it is finished."

He implored single people seeking to get married to proceed with their marriage plans. The priest marvelled that God would be occupied on "Judgement Day." Father Emmanuel's post on Facebook read:

"If that story happens to be true, then know it that it will definitely affect a lot singles, especially the guys and discourage them from entering into marriage.

"But wait oo, how can a man be that filthy to the point of sleeping with over 400 women, 90% of them being married and a few of them "his own cousins", I mean his blood relatives?😳

"I can't wrap my head around it honestly, I don't think I can. So I have decided NOT to think much of it.

"When one who commits adultery reaches to the point where she permits and allows herself to be videotaped, then the family meeting has ended, it is finished.

"Anyway I just wish the stories I'm hearing from Equatorial Guinea are just rumours.

"I'm just so sad and scared right now, because I know a lot of people would like to put their marriage plans on hold because of this scary news, but I still encourage you to get married and NOT remain single like me.

"God is going to be REALLY BUSY on Judgement Day."

Reactions trail priest's take on Baltasar's clips

Ogbuagu Oby Ojukwu said:

"There are still good men and women out there,who still and will remain loyal 💯 to their spouse, everyone's prayer points should be "Lord don't allow me to make mistakes in marriage" "please give me the right person meant for me."

Ann Chiamaka said:

"It won't affect/ discourage the girls because the man in question is not someone's husband?. Wo, when it comes to marriage, I hear, read and see no evil. I only see the good ones and mine will be good too!!!!"

Justina Veronica Ngboko said:

"The thing is, people who can be faithful and down to earth in relationships and marriages are taking for granted this days because they don't look it. Well! I think this generation deserves everything we are getting."

Chiamaka Josephine said:

"Fr. All these happens when people lacks the fear of God, contentment, shame. What do you think would happen when good people continue suffering while the bad and unfaithful are prospering in life. It's end time. The Bible said it. May God give us the grace to be faithful to Him till the end of our lives 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the Equatorial Guinea government had suspended all officials seen in Baltasar's leaked sextapes.

Man's observations about Baltasar's leaked tapes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared what he observed about Baltasar's leaked tapes.

The tapes were found during a search of his house and office while he was being investigated for fraud. Sharing his thoughts on the clips on X, Agba John Doe said most of the women knew they were being recorded.

He added that Baltasar did not release the tapes and doubted the economist would be prosecuted for the clips.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng