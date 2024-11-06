A Nigerian marriage counsellor has judged men using the leaked videos of Baltasar Engonga to judge their wives

Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online

Speaking on the trending scandal, the marriage counsellor said not all women were promiscuous

A Nigerian marriage counsellor, Esther Usetim, has reacted to Equatorial Guinea's finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga's leaked tapes with over 300 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother's wife, and his cousin, among others.

Marriage counsellor reacts to Engonga's leaked videos.

Source: Facebook

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Marriage counsellor addresses leaked tapes

In a Facebook post by Fc by Estherusetim, the relationship expert said that some men were judging their wives based on the leaked tapes scandal of the Equatorial Guinea finance boss.

She said not all women were promiscuous and husbands should deal with their wives how they can.

The woman also said that if a man's wife was promiscuous, it didn't mean another person's wife had the same trait.

Her words:

“Lot of married men have started using the equatorial Guinea businessman s£x scandal story to judge their wives. Bros, if you married an unfaithful woman, deal with it. That your wife is promiscuous, doesn’t mean another person’s wife is!”

Equatorial Guinea's finance boss' leaked tapes trend

Baltasar's scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

While reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men hyping the finance boss after the tapes leaked on the Internet.

Meanwhile, a Catholic priest shared his observations after analysing those watching the tapes, while a lady on Facebook also publicly questioned his arrest amid the leaked tape scandal.

