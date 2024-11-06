Global site navigation

Local editions

Baltasar Engonga: Marriage Counsellor Slams Husbands Using Leaked Tapes Scandal To Judge Their Wives
People

Baltasar Engonga: Marriage Counsellor Slams Husbands Using Leaked Tapes Scandal To Judge Their Wives

by  Victoria Nwahiri 2 min read
  • A Nigerian marriage counsellor has judged men using the leaked videos of Baltasar Engonga to judge their wives
  • Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online
  • Speaking on the trending scandal, the marriage counsellor said not all women were promiscuous

PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Legit.ng Today!

A Nigerian marriage counsellor, Esther Usetim, has reacted to Equatorial Guinea's finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga's leaked tapes with over 300 women.

On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother's wife, and his cousin, among others.

Baltasar Engonga: Marriage Counsellor Slams Husbands Using Leaked Tapes Scandal aTo Judge Their Wives
Marriage counsellor reacts to Engonga's leaked videos. Photo: Fm with Estherusetim. Baltasar Engonga
Source: Facebook

Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.

Read also

Baltasar Engonga: Reverend Father tells those who watched leaked videos to repent, explains why

Marriage counsellor addresses leaked tapes

In a Facebook post by Fc by Estherusetim, the relationship expert said that some men were judging their wives based on the leaked tapes scandal of the Equatorial Guinea finance boss.

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Needs Your Help! Take our Survey Now and See Improvements at LEGIT.NG Tomorrow

She said not all women were promiscuous and husbands should deal with their wives how they can.

The woman also said that if a man's wife was promiscuous, it didn't mean another person's wife had the same trait.

Her words:

“Lot of married men have started using the equatorial Guinea businessman s£x scandal story to judge their wives. Bros, if you married an unfaithful woman, deal with it. That your wife is promiscuous, doesn’t mean another person’s wife is!”

Equatorial Guinea's finance boss' leaked tapes trend

Baltasar's scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.

Read also

Baltasar Engonga: Lady marvels at mumber of women Equatorial Guinea official had affairs with

While reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men hyping the finance boss after the tapes leaked on the Internet.

Meanwhile, a Catholic priest shared his observations after analysing those watching the tapes, while a lady on Facebook also publicly questioned his arrest amid the leaked tape scandal.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victoria Nwahiri avatar

Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng

Hot: