Baltasar Engonga: Marriage Counsellor Slams Husbands Using Leaked Tapes Scandal To Judge Their Wives
- A Nigerian marriage counsellor has judged men using the leaked videos of Baltasar Engonga to judge their wives
- Baltasar is an embattled Equatorial Guinea government official who has been arrested after numerous videos of his affairs with women were released online
- Speaking on the trending scandal, the marriage counsellor said not all women were promiscuous
A Nigerian marriage counsellor, Esther Usetim, has reacted to Equatorial Guinea's finance boss, Baltasar Ebang Engonga's leaked tapes with over 300 women.
On November 4, 2024, news made the rounds on social media that Baltasar, who was the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Agency for Financial Investigation (ANIF), had over 300 leaked tapes of him with various women, including the wife of the head of presidential security, his brother's wife, and his cousin, among others.
Baltasar was under investigation for corruption when the tapes were found on his computer and leaked to the public.
Marriage counsellor addresses leaked tapes
In a Facebook post by Fc by Estherusetim, the relationship expert said that some men were judging their wives based on the leaked tapes scandal of the Equatorial Guinea finance boss.
She said not all women were promiscuous and husbands should deal with their wives how they can.
The woman also said that if a man's wife was promiscuous, it didn't mean another person's wife had the same trait.
Her words:
“Lot of married men have started using the equatorial Guinea businessman s£x scandal story to judge their wives. Bros, if you married an unfaithful woman, deal with it. That your wife is promiscuous, doesn’t mean another person’s wife is!”
Equatorial Guinea's finance boss' leaked tapes trend
Baltasar's scandal has become a hot topic on social media as people give their diverse views on the subject.
While reacting to the scandal, a lady on X slammed men hyping the finance boss after the tapes leaked on the Internet.
Meanwhile, a Catholic priest shared his observations after analysing those watching the tapes, while a lady on Facebook also publicly questioned his arrest amid the leaked tape scandal.
Source: Legit.ng
Victoria Nwahiri (Human Interest Editor) Victoria Nwahiri is a Reuters-certified journalist with 4+ years of experience in digital, social media, and print journalism. As a one-time freelancer and full-time journalist, she has extensively covered lifestyle, entertainment, and human interest stories that have impacted and attracted top policymakers. She is currently a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng and can be reached via victoria.nwahiri@corp.legit.ng