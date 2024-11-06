A Nigerian lady has weighed in on the leaked tapes of Baltasar Engonga who had affairs with multiple ladies

The lady said she was in awe when she read about the number of women the Equatorial Guinea official allegedly slept with

She wondered why Baltasar had to have affairs with other women when she already had a very beautiful family

A lady has shared her views about Baltasar Engonga, the Equatorial Guinea official who allegedly had multiple ladies.

The lady said Baltasar seemed to be a lady's man as he was always surrounded by ladies in a trending photo.

The lady said she is surprised Baltasar Engonga was cheating on his wife. Photo credit: Facebook/Ebygert Collections and Baltasar Engonga.

In her post, the lady, Ebygert Collections wondered why Baltasar was looking for women outside when he had a wife.

She said:

"When you see the beautiful family he’s created—six handsome boys and a lovely wife—you can’t help but wonder why he’s still on the streets."

She also said she saw a picture of Baltasar surrounded by co-workers, with most of them being women.

Her words:

"In a picture with his coworkers, Baltasar Ebang is seen with nine women. This situation raises a troubling question: how many families will be adversely affected by this? Another reason why DNA testing should become mandatory!"

She said the notion that married people cheat among themselves seems to be true going by Baltasar's exploits.

Her words:

"It seems to be true that married people cheat with other married people. Imagine discovering that your husband’s side chicks are other women’s wives—what a double betrayal! Society is decaying day by day, and these kinds of behaviours are becoming increasingly "acceptable." Some people are coming to Baltasar’s defense, claiming he hasn’t done anything wrong since all the involved women are consenting adults. Angel Gabriel, if the trumpet isn’t ready, please blow a whistle for us!"

More about Baltasar Engonga's tapes

Baltasar Ebang Engonga's name has become the number one trending topic on Google search after his bedroom prowess was made public

Like a farmer on a mission, Baltasar, who is from Equatorial Guinea, reportedly went around "sowing seeds in other people's farms"

Social media has been agog with stories of how he was able to 'charm' many wives of prominent people and had affairs with them

