A Nigerian man has shared a touching story emphasising the need to strike a balance between religion and lifestyle.

He shared the story of his late mother, a dedicated Christian whose commitment to God led to personal sacrifices.

Man recounts late mum's emotional story

The mother's devotion to God was evident when she declined a lucrative job offer due to conflicts with church activities.

Despite the promise of a huge salary of N200,000 and travel opportunities, she prioritised her faith above all.

However, her selflessness was met with tragedy. She succumbed to breast cancer in 2021, leaving her son grappling with grief and questions about God's role.

The young man identified as @victorcsylvanus on X confessed to having a deep-seated resentment towards God following her passing.

He also cited another friend's experience, where an overemphasis on spirituality led to lost opportunities and personal regret.

In his words:

"When lounge 38 came to surulere, my mom was interviewed for the role of chief chef, she did exceedingly well and they wanted her to resume immediately, a salary of 200k(as at then na money be that oo), travel options to learn other culinary skills around the world and lastly she can take a day off in a week.

"My mom asked time frame for work and it clashed with friday's "OUR OF FREEDOM" and tuesday "EVANGELICAL REVIVAL" also she wont be able to go to church early on sunday cause she'll make and direct lots of cooking and may also come after church to do same. My mom turned down that job simply cause "it wouldnt give me time for my God".

"When i talk about how devoted my mom was to God, it seems as if i exaggerate it, my mom was the one woman whom her life was entirely worthy of emulation if i ever needed a proper Christian template. But wha happened at the end? Should i say God kept sending her one illness or the other till she eventually died in march 2021 from breast cancer, see the beef i had with God for a year plus after my moms death was very valid.

"I tell people if God was in the business of saving people my mom should have been the topmost priority cause that woman was a Christian through and through!!You gossip about someone to my mom, she will invite the person and ask you to say what you told her again in front of the person (these made women hate gossiping around her) My mom forgot to pay conductor, held that money in a part of her purse till she ran into him again and paid. My mom believes in restitution, she was heavy on keep your path right and whatnot, she raised me well, but again at the end what happened God took her."

Reactions as man shares late mum's story

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

Duke of Africa said:

"So sorry about your mom. To add to your context, I have seen bad and evil people prosper and live long, I have also seen people who don’t even believe in God prosper and live long too, so many religions known to mankind and everyone claim theirs is superior, but one thing crosses across all, love your neighbor as yourself. Nigerians are too religious that they fight for God, while leaving their fight for God."

AimMachine said:

"So sorry for your loss. What you just wrote is not even an isolated case. It is very much rampant everywhere in Nigeria. In context, he mentioned Night Vigils and Burials in the South East, South South but for some reason. People are hellbent on misinterpreting what he said."

Folu added:

"Thank you for sharing your story. We must continue to highlight how much of problem being overly religious is."

