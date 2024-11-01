A Nigerian lady said when she was growing up, her prayer point was to marry a man who had not made it in life

She said she asked God to give her such a man so that the two of them could struggle and make it together

However, she said she is regretting now because God answered her prayer and gave a struggling husband

The lady said she regrets getting married to a struggling man. Photo credit: TikTok/@jesusbaby8831.

Source: TikTok

In a new video she posted, the lady, @jesusbaby8831 said God answered her prayer the way she said it.

She indicated that her husband has apparently not made it in life and she said she regrets her prayers.

She said if she had known, she would have prayed for a man who has made it in life instead of a struggling man.

In regret, she said she cannot leave her husband now because she already has two children.

The video drew a lot of comments, with some people chastising the lady for saying such things about her husband.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her marriage story

@Deborah said:

"Imagine your husband listening to this voice over?"

@Halima Aminu said:

"Na this kind food you wan cook for already made man."

@Beccablue said:

"Omo na only you dey pray that prayer when you small o. Me wey dey plan my oyibo husband right from when I dey Young."

@Valerie Alex said:

"Una don dy many for this app."

@PEACEFUL PEACE said:

"I will marry for money with touch of love… Nigeria no be anybody mate."

@OniFila said:

"If that man eventually makes it and decides to replace you, the world would call him bad. this life sha."

Source: Legit.ng