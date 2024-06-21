Popular X Influencer named Ajebo Danny has said he is responsible for his success in life and not God

In a trending video, Danny dared God to stop helping him and rather focus on the poor people on the street

Danny's statements have sparked mixed reactions, with many Nigerians tagging him as proud and arrogant

Ajebo Danny, a Nigerian influencer on X, has been criticized for his remarks about the source of his success in life.

A clip shared on X showed Danny in his car being quizzed by a woman about the role of God in his life.

Danny said God didn't help me achieve success in life. Photo Credit: @AjeboDanny

The woman rebuked Danny for attributing his success to himself to which he quickly countered her. Danny replied:

"...You don't have proof. You just assumed that God helped me. How? How did God help me? Do you understand? Why he no help other people wey dey street?"

Danny maintained that he worked hard to achieve success.

He went on:

"No. Make him no help me again. Make him prove me wrong...Make him go help all the poor people wey dey gather round my car...Make him help others, I no need him help."

Danny's statements shocked people

@GeniusHawlah said:

"There are "God lovers" under this post desperately hoping something bad will happen to the guy so they can say that's God proving himself.

"If an unbeliever loses a child, it's God teaching them a lesson.

"If Daddy G.O does, we don't know what God used it for.

"SMH."

@_kathiiie said:

"Person say God no help am make he money, una dey cry.

"No go hustle your own o. Dey wait make God strike am."

@STOIKdx said:

"Danny will be writing on twitter like Aristotle and Shakespeare, But In real life He's sounding like Osondi Owendi."

@TaoFeek182 said:

"Why is he talking like that? Is this acting??"

@fineboywill said:

"Funny thing be say E fit even live long pass other people wey dey go church."

@FavorGrace90 said:

"Not believing in God is his choice even though i don’t understand it but wishing for his downfall just to prove a point is bizarre. God is not evil and will have mercy on whom he will have mercy. The bookmark tho."

@stfukhaleed said:

"Wait o, he actually doesn't believe in God at all, i thought he just didn't go to church."

Terry G says he sings for devil

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian singer Terry G had said he sings for the devil.

The music star, who was a guest on the Honest Bunch Podcast, opened up about how his songs are not of God.

According to Terry G, he is a secular musician who sings for the devil. The music star said that he praises the devil with his songs.

