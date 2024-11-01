A lady has completed her higher education and has gone for the one-year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

After she received her certificate of national service, the lady sat down and recalled what a pastor once said about her

According to the lady, a pastor in her church once predicted that she was not going to finish school before getting pregnant

A Nigerian lady has now completed her higher education and has become a graduate.

She has also served her country through the one year compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The lady graduated from school despite negative prophecy. Photo credit: TikTok/@klarah_cake.

After recording the achievements, the lady sat down to recall a negative prophecy a pastor once gave about her.

The lady, @klarah_cakes, had just received her certificate of national service from the NYSC when she remembered the prophecy given when she was a teenager.

She said the pastor called her out in church and prophesied that she was going to get pregnant.

According to the pastor's prophecy, Klarah would inevitably be impregnated before she finished her educational pursuits.

Klarah said she was downcast after the prophecy such that she and her mother cried and prayed when they got home.

She lamented that the prophecy scared her and made her feel ostracised because some parents in her church told their children not to associate with her.

However, apparently, the prophecy did not materialise because she is a graduate and has served her country without getting pregnant.

Reactions to Klara's post

@Throne of God said:

"Fine girl please find your way back to that church and use your NYSC uniform to share your testimony."

@SAGIR said:

"Watch me pull up to that same church next Sunday to share testimony and point to the pastor while sharing.... burst everywhere!!"

@Thaaiwo said:

"A very terrible thing to do right in front of the church? What kind of a pastor is that? why not call those involved to your office individually?"

Woman buys gifts for pastor instead of her husband

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man said he would not get married to a religious woman because of some reasons.

He said he encountered a woman who wanted to buy a gift basket for her pastor instead of her husband.

The woman had dismissed the suggestion that she should buy the gift basket for her husband instead of her pastor.

