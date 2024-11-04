A Nigerian lady who makes footwears has shared the unexpected DM she received from a customer

According to her, she delayed the customer's order unintentionally and the customer reacted by sending an incantation video

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok took turns to react and share their similar experiences

A customer's disturbing reaction to a delayed order has sparked massive reactions on social media.

The business owner, a shoe maker, received an unexpected message from the customer that left her stunned.

Angry customer sends incantation video to vendor

Tiptopthong, the shoe vendor, took to TikTok to share the disturbing experience with netizens.

She posted a video showing the customer's message, which included an eerie incantation clip featuring red objects, white chalk, and a bottle of liquid. The clip appeared to have diabolical connotations.

According to @tiptopthong, the delay was unintentional, citing the challenges of running a made-to-order business in Nigeria.

She emphasised that no business owner intentionally withholds customers' orders.

In her words:

"POV: A customer sent me an incantation video after her footwear got delayed. I think I responded with a laugh emoji.

"I didn’t intend to delay. Running based by order production business in Nigeria, there are so many factors that can delay it. No business owner wants to outrightly hold a customer’s order."

The customer's extreme reaction sparked a mix of shock, amusement, and empathy from social media users.

Many shared similar experiences, recounting instances of unreasonable customer behaviour.

Reactions trail shoe vendor's experience

Tiptopthong's calm response, simply sending a laugh emoji, drew praise from commenters on TikTok.

Starr said:

"This is so me. I sent an incantation I learnt on TikTok to someone owing me money."

@sylvia-98 said:

"Na so I tie red cloth for stick and send to person wey dey own me 3k say if he no pay he go run mad the guy come fear send me my money with pos charge money."

@HAIR BY SONIA said:

"Person wa o go show my balcony who go know who active pass."

@Chinecherem said:

"I no fit fear on top this one na. Me wey be say my grand papa na native doc."

@ella.odum said:

"This isn’t funny tbh. Mine threaten me and sent me a video with And send Agba for me (posion)."

@Thescentiverse said:

"Omo but you no dey try sha. The last time I got slippers from you. It took a month plus before I got them. It’s well."

@Debby Maxy added:

"Wetn reach that level some customers sef?"

Vendor deals with customer over fake alert

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a smart Nigerian lady dealt with the person who sent a fake alert with the hope of getting her goods.

Without raising any alarm about the scam, the lady packed dirty nylons instead and sent them to the person.

