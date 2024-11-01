A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the moment he showed kindness to some random passengers

In a video, he walked up to the bus driver and offered to pay the transport fares of all the 14 passengers

Social media users who watched the video took turns to appreciate his kindness and generosity to random people

A heartwarming video captured a Nigerian man's generous gesture, bringing joy to strangers on a busy day.

The clip revealed his decision to pay the transportation fares of all passengers on a public bus in Lagos state.

Good Samaritan clears transport fares Photo credit: @justdebola/TikTok.

Kind man surprises bus passengers

Posted by @justdebola on TikTok, the video captured the man walking up to a bus driver to make the generous offer.

He politely told the driver that has wanted to pay the transport fares of everyone and the man didn't object. He received the cash with a smile on his face.

Social media users praised the man's kindness, lauding his willingness to help others.

Many expressed admiration for his selflessness and generosity displayed in the video.

Reactions as man clears tfares of passengers

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Jerry said:

"The driver was given attitude before, after he seen money him come day smile."

@Last-bornEze-Ego said:

'If I’m the one I won’t give that driver the money. He was not nice at the first time."

@Apena Olaitan said:

"Wow, this people dey make money o, 11200 from oshodi to iyana ipaja, and that bus can't even use pass 3litre for that trip."

@Drizzy_eleniyan said:

"I wouldn’t have given the driver honestly, maybe I would find another person."

@user40440915111904ssaid:

"Driver's, always aggressive! See the way he was responding,when him see money e begin laugh."

@Azeezat | luxy planner added:

"The driver and d attitude Na 5&6, that's how they loose life time opportunity cos God no say if Na me I don move unto the next level."

Watch the video below:

Fish seller receives N50,000 cash gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a heartwarming video of a kind-hearted Nigerian man who gave a huge sum of money to a fish seller on the road went viral on TikTok.

The video showed the moment the man approached the fish seller with bundles of cash worth N50,000 and handed them over to him.

