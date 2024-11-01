A Nigerian man did not take the situation lightly after his girlfriend cheated on him with someone else

The heartbroken man reportedly went straight to her businessplace to retrieve the kiosk that he opened for her

Mixed reactions trailed the viral video as social media users stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A dramatic scene reportedly unfolded after a heartbroken Nigerian man discovered his girlfriend's infidelity.

The scorned boyfriend took drastic action, reclaiming the business kiosk he had established for her.

Man reportedly takes back kiosk from girlfriend Photo credit: @dammiedammie35/X.

Source: TikTok

Man deals with unfaithful girlfriend

Dammiedammie35 shared a video of the incident on X, showing the man dismantling and removing the wooden and zinc structure from the ground.

Onlookers gathered to witness the boyfriend's serious retrieval of his investment, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

Reactions to the video varied, with some supporting the boyfriend's actions as a justified response to infidelity.

Others criticised his approach, advocating for more constructive conflict resolution methods.

Reactions as man retrieves kiosk from girlfriend

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their varying opinions.

Sammy Ayobami said:

"Oriyin buru nah this small kiosk be multi-million naira."

AimThaMachine said:

"If you know how remote Igbesa in Lagos/Ogun boundary is, you know that guy spent almost all his money to do that for her and what did she do in return, break his heart. You cannot tell a man in pain how to react. He is doing what's best for him and that's all that matters."

Ifedolapo commented:

"E get some investment dem go do for you, you no suppose greet the other gender talkless of making it to the infidelity stage, you people purposely hate yourself."

Destiny said:

"The next woman the guy meets will think the guy doesn’t love her and doesn’t want to invest in her. Not knowing that an investor has made a wrong investment before with no ROI. Bro carry your Kiosk with pride."

Man dragged for reclaiming wigs from ex-girlfriend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man recently stormed the house of his girlfriend with his male friend to retrieve the wigs he bought for her.

This happened after their relationship faced an undisclosed irreconcilable issue that led to a break-up.

Source: Legit.ng