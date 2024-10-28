Davido's cousin Nikos Living has shared a cryptic post amid the drama between the singer and media personality Korty EO

Korty EO had taken to X to complain about how she took permission from Davido's team to post an edited video featuring the singer, but they later declined

While Korty EO's rants were trending on social media, Nikos Living shared what being too loving can cause

Video creator Adenike Adeleke, aka Nikos Living, has spoken on the downsides of loving too much amid the drama between her cousin David Adeleke, aka Davido, and media personality Eniola Olanrewaju, aka Korty EO.

Korty EO had shared how she wanted to edit a video she had initially recorded with Davido and she sought permission from his team, which they initially agreed to.

However, after she was done, the singer's team asked her not to post it again. This displeased her, and she vented on X.

In the same period, Nikos Living said that when one shows too much love to others, they tend to see that person as weak. Her tweet generated several reactions from netizens who shared their take on the issue.

See Nikos Living's tweet below:

Reactions to Davido's cousin's tweet

Check out some of the reactions to Davido's cousin's tweet below:

@AndyjnrUmaru:

"There is nothing like "too much love" you are with the wrong person. Love is actually so beautiful, you all should learn. Accept your mistakes for being with wrong people and stop spoiling the idea of love please."

@TheManAfricano:

"I used to believe this. But then, it is all about who you show too much love to. If you show it to the wrong person, you might get played. But to the right person, you get loads of love back in return."

@Alexandaaahh:

"That's true anyway, wetin young Jon do you?"

@angrry_gee:

"Already said. If you treat them like a superstar. Expect them to treat you like a fan."

@MOnwuchekwaa:

"Still, show all the love you have, fully, without holding back again. Life has taught me that people aren’t obligated to love us back the way we have loved them, but we should be thankful that love could grow in our hearts."

Drama as Korty thrashes Davido's team

Earlier, Korty EO had gone on a ranting spree on X and her tweet has gotten the attention of many social media users.

This came after Davido's team had refused her approval to post a video of him she had made for her show.

In the series of tweets released, she explained what had transpired and got a few things off her chest.

