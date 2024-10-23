A Nigerian lady has expressed her joy on social media after receiving huge gifts that she never expected

According to the lady, Davido's cousin, Nikos living, gave her a whopping N1 million including a plot of land

While sharing her excitement, the lady danced with so much energy and the clip quickly went viral

An unexpected display of kindness from Adenike Adeleke, cousin of Nigerian singer Davido, left a young lady ecstatic.

The happy lady shared an energetic dance video on TikTok showcasing her joy over the gifts she received.

Lady excited over plot of land, cash

In her caption, the receiver identified as @egbo_elizabeth on TikTok, expressed heartfelt gratitude to Adenike, popularly known as Nikos living.

The unexpected cash gift, totaling N1 million and a plot of land, made the lady's day and she couldn't wait to share the good news online.

"Unto say na me Nikos living give N1m with a plot of land," she captioned the dance video.

Reactions as lady hails Nikos living

TikTok commentators praised Nikos Living's generosity, citing her actions as a shining example of kindness.

@Daughter of a King said:

"Congratulations Abeg run me 950k make I use see front."

@KendraAndKiara stated:

"Please ma please assist me with 15k to start up a fry yam business please am a widow with two kids."

@MELETE said:

"Just dey do serious content with the family name serious one oh no loose guard."

@EMMY said:

"Wetin wizkid family Dey give person na only sweetie."

@Coach Gift said:

"Omo. May this kind of blessing locate me. Congratulations ma."

@Pipi_Love said:

"Where in Enugu are you from pls? We share the same surname."

@Everything Prudent added:

"Where unah dey see all these people? I never see them for this awka, Awka nah just rubbish place to stay."

Lady gets cash gift on sign-out day

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady received a ring and a substantial amount of cash during her signing-out parade.

The event caught the attention of online viewers, who watched as she calmly accepted the money one by one.

Source: Legit.ng