Nollywood’s very own Charles Okocha, also known as “Igwe 2Pac”, wedded recently and has been disturbing our timelines since the news became public

The Nigerina entertainer took to social media, where he shared some more entries from his pre-wedding photoshoot

In the caption, he stated that walking down the aisle with his wife-to-be is the best decision he ever made

Charles Okocha, one of Nollywood's most dramatic actors, is in the news again after he posted a new video from his wedding photoshoot online.

The Nigerian actor announced his wedding to the world on Tuesday, November 5, and has not stopped posting about it.

Fans react as Charles Okocha shares a sweet clip with his wife. Credit: @charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

In a new clip shared via his official Instagram page, Charles announced another event for November 9, retaining his wedding hashtag. The date signifies something unclear, but fans are expectant.

He wrote:

"Best decision I ever made!!! Nov9th 💍❤️ #MICHARLES2024"

In the video, he was seen smiling and dancing with his bride-to-be as she looked gorgeous in her ensemble.

Watch clip here:

Charles Okocha's announcement was met with jubilations and showers of congratulatory messages as fans patiently anticipate what's to come.

How fans reacted to the clip

Read some comments below:

@danielchikeruba:

"We never still understand this wedding, tell us if nah prank or real."

@official_barbiecue:

"If person fit love and marry Charles then I’m no longer single 😂😂😂 let’s mingo guys."

@theycallmebayanosupabite:

"Marriage no be u deserve some accolades or amashine or phenomenal or shenanigans something 😂😂😂😂 . Marriage na total submission."

@ms.edwina:

"Congratulations, she go laugh tire for this marriage ❤️."

@johnjoy295:

"Since i dey follow you for this internet i never see u serious like this."

@official_jenny_amara:

"Hard man Hard man see as love take humble you now😂😂😂😂."

Congrats my people🤗🥰😘😍

Charles Okocha meets blind date

In a previous report by Legit.ng, actor Charles Okocha made it to the frontline of blogs after appearing on Nons Miraj’s YouTube show.

The movie star, who most likely came on the show to look for love, was taken off balance after he met a massively endowed lady.

Charles’ reaction upon seeing how beautifully built she was left fans and netizens in fits of laughter as the video went viral.

