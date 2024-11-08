Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has revealed that she is searching for Baltasar Ebang as she storms Guinea

Baltasar was arrested on alleged fraud charges, and a search of his home uncovered hundreds of sex tapes that have since gone viral

The movie diva and influencer shared pictures of her recent location as she made known her arrival in the country

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has confirmed her visit to Equatorial Guinea in search of the beleaguered government official Baltasar Ebang Engonga.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the Director General of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), was involved in a terrible sex scandal.

Nkechi Blessing shared that she is in Equatorial Guinea. Credit: @nkechiblessingsunday, @Baltasar Engonga

Investigations into possible fraud turned out over 400 explicit films of Baltasar with a variety of women, including his brother's wife, cousin, Equatorial Guinea's President's sister, and others.

Nkechi Blessing recently took to Instagram to announce her arrival in Equatorial Guinea.

Sharing images proving her presence in the country, she wrote:

"Gunniea NBS is here👀 find that man for me."

Netizens left numerous comments on the page, including one from Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend.

xxssive:

"Wetin u Dey find u go soon see am."

c.u.t.e_e.s.t.y:

"Abeg help us position the camera well 😂😂 and make the video long Abeg."

iamkemikorede:

"But NKECHI 😂😂😂😂😂😂 Wetin you Dey find go."

sadelizagboola:

"Equatorial Guinea ?But this is high way 407 now."

adire_by_her:

"Please let’s hear his own side of the story."

ife_unusual122:

"If you use am finish mama transfer am to me too."

fabuluxfashion.ng:

"It’s the ‘Malabo’ for me. God I need you to help me wash my brain please. Malabo Asin to lick plate?"

oiza08:

"Please send him to me when you are done abeg😂😂😂 the man too good."

marley_kween:

"Bkus say nah everything wey you Do I go support,that one no mean say I go support this one oo 🙌 😂 my hand no Dey biko oo."

therealtolan:

"On your way to meet the most famous world record breaker."

Sarah Martins lauds Baltasar Engonga

Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has waded into the director general, National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga's scandal.

The internet has since turned upside down following the over 300 bedroom tapes involving Baltasar Engonga that leaked online.

Sarah explained why she believes the viral Equatorial Guinea man is every woman's fantasy, despite the scandal surrounding him.

