One of Davido's cousins, Bred, with real name Adebayo Adeleke, was one of the happiest men on earth as he welcomed another child

The singer went online to share that his wife Faith Johnson had just birthed their second child - a baby boy

Bred excitedly shared details of his newborn's facial features as he thanked his wife for birthing such a beautiful boy

Nigerian musician Bred, whose real name is Adebayo Adeleke, has just added to his family, as he and his wife Faith Johnson welcomed another child.

The singer announced the amazing news online via his official social media handle, revealing that his family now has a second baby boy.

It will be recalled that in 2019, Bred, on his social media page, announced the birth of his first son, Jordan Addetayo Oshioke Adeleke, with his lover, Faith Johnson.

In a statement, he wrote:

"I welcome my son jordan adetayo oshioke adeleke @ thefaithjohnson_ you carried my baby for 9 months, I love you wifeyy."

Announcing the birth of his second son in his new post on his Instagram page, he said his name is Captain Aderayo Obehi Adeleke.

Bred wrote:

"My second son has arrived and he has green eyes @thefaithjohnson thank you 🙏❤️. I’m grateful oh lord ✅(Captain Aderayo Obehi Adeleke)."

See the post here:

Peeps celebrate Bred'snewborn

Read some comments below:

@davido:

"Davido reacted with a love emoji"

@nikos_babii:

"I love you guys!"

@sinarambo:

"Congrats brother ❤️another boy to protect our girls lol."

@eliword_2:

"This baby enter rich family just like that the angel wey direct me to poor family I get many questions wey the werey go answer me make I reach heaven first 😢 congratulations Boss."

@scarfacelomo:

"Congratulations brother 💙💙💙."

@lion_b_red_nation_30bg:

"Congratulations Idan mi ❤️❤️."

@ghost30bg:

"Congratulations OJU OSUN 🎉🥰."

Bred undergoes knee surgery

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Bred trended online after photos of him in a hospital bed went viral.

In a post shared on his page, the singer was full of praises and gratitude to God for helping him through such a challenging period of his life. BRed revealed in his appreciation post that he recently underwent surgery on his left knee.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

