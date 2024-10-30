A lady who works as a fashion designer has added one more feather to her already glittering cap as she has graduated from university

The lady took to social media to share the good news of her graduation with her followers who congratulated her

She said she bagged a degree in pharmacy, making her a pharmacist in addition to being a professional fashion designer

A lady has achieved her lifelong dream of becoming a university graduate and she has shared her joy with netizens.

A lot of people are congratulating the lady after she shared the good news of her graduating on TikTok.

The lady, who is also a tailor has graduated from the university as a pharmacist. Photo credit: TikTok/Temtem.

Source: TikTok

In a video she made, the lady, Temtem, said she is also a fashion designer, but this apparently did not stop her from going to school.

In the video, she was wearing her measuring tape around her neck. She was also spotted wearing her graduation gown.

Temtem is now a trained pharmacist and as well as a fashion designer.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady becomes a pharmacist

@YOUR VENDOR said:

"Saving this sound, because I'm gonna use it soon."

@Sarah said:

"I’m so happy for a stranger. Congratulations babes. Men of honour."

@Euniceabby Fashion said:

"Congratulations babe. As Men of Honor…"

@prudent368 said:

"Congratulations sugar. So proud."

@phavouriteonome said:

"Saving this sound for my graduation nov 22nd..Uniben."

@success is assured said:

"Congrats senior colleague. Which Uni dear?"

@Richie said:

"Cheers baby, so happy for you."

@thegirl_tomisin said:

"I just dey awnn awnn dey go. I must use this song o."

@SKINCARE_VINTAGEBRAND said:

"Congratulations. Mine is next year."

@veekey_a_belle said:

"Congratulations man of honour. I can't wait for mine."

@Modestybakes_n_events said:

"Congratulations dear, I will celebrate same the way one day."

Man graduates from Babcock University

A Babcock University student graduated with first-class honours and he shared his joy after the ceremony.

The new graduate said he studied software engineering at Babcock University, Ilishan Remo Ogun state.

Apart from graduating with a first class from Babcock University, the man held many posts while in the school.

Source: Legit.ng