A Nigerian lady attended the famous Afe Babalola University in Ado-Ekiti and she successfully graduated

She has come online to share her story and to celebrate her graduation after studying at ABUAD for many years

The lady said she graduated from ABUAD with a first-class degree and she has also become a nurse

A Nigerian lady's dream of becoming a nurse has finally materialised as she has graduated from school.

After she made it out of school with her nursing degree, the lady came online to share her story and to inspire others.

The lady bagged a degree in nursing from ABUAD. Photo credit: TikTok/Malobi Obikili.

Source: TikTok

According to Malobi Obikili, she bagged a degree in nursing from the famous Afe Babalola University located in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti state.

Malobi said she graduated with a first-class degree, and this attracted many congratulatory messages.

She also said she got as many as nine certifications upon her graduation from the school.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady graduates from university

@Nursevicky said:

"Welcome to the nursing world. pls, consider anaesthesia as a speciality for your master's. You won't regret it."

@Sáucy est la beauté said:

"God abeg barb me this style."

@Moyinoluwa Deborah said:

"And did your school conduct those last four exams?"

@Lastborn_nurse said:

"Congratulations ooo! I tap form your grace in Jesus' name. by the time me too I'm done I will be celebrated for having first class in nursing in Jesus name Aenn."

@honey jay said:

"And you con still fine join congratulations."

@Accessories_by_Kosi said:

"I tap from your grace..... congratulations."

@Gla ~Dys said:

"God I'm not trying to rush but please check time na."

@Esther said:

"Congratulations! I tap from your blessing."

@bamidele said:

"Congratulations! They will also congratulate me too."

@Blessing sweetlife said:

"Only you cute con still dey intelligent, and finally a graduate. Big congratulations dear."

Lady bags degree in mathematics

A Nigerian lady has successfully completed her studies and bagged a master's degree in mathematics.

On the day of her graduation, the lady rocked a beautiful native attire, which made her stand out from other graduands.

She said she is called the Iyalaje of mathematics, and many Nigerians have praised her for achieving the feat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng